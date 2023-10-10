It has been speculated for a long time that Mephisto will come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now we have very interesting new information.

Since Sacha Baron Cohen was confirmed to be taking part in Marvel Studios’ Ironheart series, it has been rumored that he will play Mephisto. Now the news has been officially confirmed through a listing from the US Copyright Office.

According to new reports, the series’ version of Mephisto will be a primarily human figure in business attire, reserving his demonic form for specific moments in the plot. So he will have a public and respectable face, but secretly he is the devil of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So it will be very interesting to see how he interacts with Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). since she is a young woman who debuted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and who has built an Iron Man-style armor and has become Ironheart.

In addition to the confirmation that Sacha Baron Cohen plays Mephisto, we also know that he is the new owner of the old Avengers Tower, which adds even more intrigue to his character. Since he supposedly acquired that building that first belonged to Tony Stark during the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

Mephisto is a character with a long history in Marvel comics, having crossed paths with heroes such as Silver Surfer, Ghost Rider, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Doctor Doom and Scarlet Witch. His arrival in the MCU has been speculated since WandaVision. But it will ultimately be in the Ironheart series, so the story promises to explore the intersection of science and magic as Riri Williams faces challenges in her fight against The Hood.

Ironheart will premiere sometime in 2025 on Disney Plus, the platform where all Marvel Studios content is.