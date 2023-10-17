Next Saturday, October 28, the musical “Mentidrags” will be presented at the Teatro Galerías with two performances, at 6:00 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Fher Soberanes and Rogelio Suárez, who play “Daniela” and “Lupita”, respectivelyare in Guadalajara to promote the show that had been paused due to pandemic issues, however, they are already more than ready to make the people of Guadalajara vibrate with this show that has great manufacturing and paraphernalia.

Also present on the day of the performance will be Emiliano Armendáriz as “Dulce”, the drag queen Regina Voce in the role of “Yuri”, she recently participated in the first season of “Drag Race México”. Likewise, Carlos Fonseca from Guadalajara will also be there as “Emmanuel” and as a special guest there will be the influencer and comedian, Ricardo Peralta, playing “Manoela”.

“We are very excited because the time has finally come, the date has come to be in Guadalajara, we already had the entire theater sold,” says Fher regarding this delay after the pandemic. However, Rogelio confirms that throughout this time, the musical work changed producers. “So, it is another production and there are new songs, not complete, but that complement a story that in itself is already very wonderful and very precious.”

Furthermore, he highlights that it is widely known that The classics heard in the montage are known to everyone and “whoever tells me no is lying. But also this time the costumes, the scenery changed… there are many things improved. So, it’s going to be worth the wait, because this production is completely new and cool.”

Both actors emphasize that this project has given them the opportunity to live with great enthusiasm and devotion to these characters. Fher recognizes that in addition to the important manufacturing, there are also great creatives involved, like Letal, the drag queen who is a judge in “La Más Draga”, “she came up with some spectacular costume designs, as well as Angelito Bernal and all his team, the tailoring is beautiful, every week there is a specific day that is dedicated to retouching all the details that the changing rooms and hairdressing have. Furthermore, we put all the love and all the passion into the makeup and all the hours of preparation there are.”.

They also highlight that beyond what the musical is in its plot and context, is a project that addresses the freedom of being yourself and experimenting with what makes you feel goodfrom clothing or makeup to project your gender identity, beyond your sexual preference, that is why they also consider that the project has worked very well and holds a very special place in the public’s taste.

SYNOPSIS

“Mentidrags” is a show that brings together the best of glamor and the best hits of the 80s, being the drag version of the most successful Mexican musical in the country, “Mentiras el musical”.

With more than 100 performances and a year on the billboard in Mexico City, This show takes you into the mysterious murder of a heartthrob that reveals a strange will, for the reading there are four women who had a relationship with him in life, and they have to discover who killed him by remembering the story of how they met and the connections what is between them.

