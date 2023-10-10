Fedez ‘testimonial’ of the fight against mental distress. After having recounted his personal experience in a long interview, today on World Mental Health Day the rapper launches a social appeal to increase public investments in support of those who suffer. In Italy, not enough is being done yet, Fedez reports in a story on Instagram.

“Today is World Mental Health Day,” writes the artist. “Mental disorder is a common experience in the lives of many people in Italy and around the world. According to the Italian Society of Psychiatry, approximately one Italian in four has experienced anxiety disorders, panic attacks, depression, eating disorders, psychosis and other forms of mental disorders”. But “public institutions, despite some progress made following the pandemic, still do not invest sufficient resources for prevention and rehabilitation in the field of mental health”. Yet, “according to the Italian Society of Psychiatry, depression is worth 4% of the gross domestic product between direct and indirect expenses”.

“In Italy there are many organizations that take care of those suffering from mental health disorders”, recalls Fedez who cites one of them all. “Among these Fondazione Progetto Itaca, which promotes information, prevention, support and rehabilitation programs for people with mental health problems and their families. In addition to a help line, free meetings to define the need and guide towards treatment, a daytime club for the development of socio-work autonomy of people with mental disorders”, concludes the singer and TV presenter, directing followers to “@progetto.itaca, progettoitaca.org”.

ITACA’S THANK YOU – “We are happy and enthusiastic about Fedez’s words. We trust that through his words anyone who feels in difficulty will find the strength, courage and better conditions around them to break the wall of fears and thus move towards a path to healing.” This was declared by Felicia Giagnotti, president of Fondazione Progetto Itaca.

“We are truly happy and deeply grateful to Fedez who today, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, has decided to share with his community the work of Fondazione Progetto Itaca, which has been committed for years to promoting information, prevention, support and rehabilitation aimed at people suffering from mental health disorders and their families”, says Giagnotti in a statement. “According to the latest research – he underlines – there are more and more people who live with psychological distress every day, but who due to fears and prejudices do not ask for specialist help”. The hope is that Fedez’s testimony can help defeat the stigma that paralyzes those who suffer.