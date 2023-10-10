“We want to combat the stigma, accompany the socialization of issues concerning mental health and guide people towards more appropriate responses because today they don’t know who to turn to and often income is a very strong discriminator with respect to the quality and timeliness of the paths”. Thus the councilor for Welfare and Health of the Municipality of Milan, Lamberto Bertolè, on the sidelines of the event ‘Socialized Minds, youth mental health in the social media era’, organized by Janssen of Johnson & Johnson and the Milan-based university Bicocca and with the patronage of the Municipality of Milan, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2023.