There are still many taboos, prejudices and clichés regarding menopause which, in the collective imagination, often continues to be linked only to hot flashes, crazy hormones, extra pounds, and a drop in libido. On the contrary, once the initial annoyances have been overcome, the climacteric for women can represent a moment of ‘rebirth’, a phase of life in which to dedicate more time to oneself, transform inner energy into creativity and cultivate one’s passions. World Menopause Day is dedicated to menopause and is celebrated on 18 October. age and beyond.

“Menopause is a natural event in the female cycle that is often still experienced today with fear and as a threat. In reality, it could also represent the release of a large reservoir of energy to be spent both in the family context and in the broader social and life context” , claims Vincenza Zimbardi, psychologist and psychotherapist at the Ivi Medically Assisted Procreation (PMA) clinic in Rome. “The concept of menopause appears too simplified and impoverished, reduced to a mere physical function, deprived of the many nuances useful for understanding its various meanings and the different levels on which this change acts. It is a period of transition – he adds in a note – which it can bring with it a sense of loss and insecurity, embarrassment and shame. But like all changes it can become a rich and fertile evolutionary parenthesis. The woman can recover the ‘pleasure of liking herself’ by finally dedicating time to herself and putting the own needs and aspirations”.

In China, for example – we read in the note – menopause is considered a rebirth, so much so that it is called ‘second spring’. For traditional Chinese medicine, menopause is an ally against aging and not its cause. “You can try to look at menopause from a different perspective – continues the psychologist – with a constructive attitude. Every woman can deepen her knowledge of this phase of life, implement a real restructuring of irrational and stereotyped beliefs and change the way she which we think about and interpret menopausal symptoms”.

No less important is also the possibility of a new approach to sexuality, dispelling the belief in the loss of desire. Change the way you want, it’s a different eros, which highlights the values ​​of mind-body communication. “The support of those around is fundamental. Talking about your symptoms, with your partner or friends, can help you feel less alone, but also and above all to understand that it is a physiological event that you can live with without fighting it. Listen to your body and learn to identify which symptoms are bothersome and what to do to limit them. Don’t identify the end of fertility with the end of femininity”, underlines the reproductive psychologist Vincenza Zimbardi.

The use of meditation (for example mindfulness) or relaxation techniques can also help a lot to feel more in harmony with oneself and to live the present more fully. “Take care of yourself with the awareness that you have certainly faced worse trials in your life. Also take care of our image in a new way for the effect it has on us and on those around us. Ask for help if menopause triggers complex psychological experiences that have not been well processed and understood. In this case – advises Zimbardi – talking about it with a psychologist, especially with a bioenergetic approach focused on the psycho-corporeal aspect, will help to find the appropriate tools to deal with it”.

It is essential to be informed and aware of all the psycho-physical changes that the body will have to face. For this reason it is advisable to talk about it and consult with your gynecologist, who will be able to give advice on how to keep the symptoms of menopause at bay. “The end of fertility has a wide variability: the range goes from 45 to 55 years, with not uncommon peaks of early and late menopause, which extends the range from 40 to 58 years – explains Daniela Galliano, specialized in Gynaecology, Obstetrics and Reproductive medicine, head of the Ivi Center – but we can talk about actual menopause only after 12 consecutive months of absence of the menstrual cycle”. Among the expert’s advice to better deal with the first ailments? “Stop smoking and follow a correct diet, without forgetting to drink lots of water to combat the water retention that will inevitably make its appearance. It may seem trivial, but dedicating yourself to new hobbies and interests can be very important. All this can clash with a physiological apathy, with the discouragement of the moment, sometimes even with depression (which can be more or less mild). Here – he concludes – the person at your side comes into action, who in this case can help by proposing new stimuli , new ideas and activities, also to be carried out together”.