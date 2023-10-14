“As regards type B meningococcus, the child must be vaccinated in the very first years of life and a second vaccination is needed in adolescence”. Thus Thus Giancarlo Icardi, professor of Hygiene at the University of Genoa and director of the Inter-university Center for research on influenza and other transmissible infections – Ciri-It, on the sidelines of the National Conference of Extraordinary Public Health, organized by the Italian Society of hygiene, preventive medicine and public health (Sites) in Cernobbio from 12 to 14 October.