The CEO of the revelation club in Serie A talks about the relaunch plan launched in 2022, including valorisation of talents, budgets returning to profit and self-sufficiency from shareholders

Lecce, the revelation of this first part of the championship, is not just the fairy tale of the team with the lowest salary in Serie A (17 million). It is a case history of corporate restructuring. Yes, because the Giallorossi’s accounts, envied by everyone, were not good at all until recently.