Tax, Meloni formalizes the “No” to forced withdrawals from the pockets of Italians. The nightly Facebook post

Georgie Melonsthrough a post on Facebook in the afternoon it will be silences the hypothesis of seizures on Italians’ bank accounts, a tax measure that his government would have proposed to recover funds. “Notice to sailors – writes the Prime Minister on her official Facebook profile: in the budget law THERE IS NO measurement which would allow the Revenue Agency to directly access the current accounts of Italians to recover unpaid taxes. board of Don’t chase hearsay or unofficial documents“. A stop that arrives in the evening, after pressure from the League but also from Forza Italia to change the measurement.

“There will be no raid on current accounts”, Matteo Salvini had assured while Palazzo Chigi explained that it was in any case only an optimization of already existing digital tools without “any direct access to current accounts by the Revenue Agency to recover unpaid taxes”. The seizure of current accounts – reports Il Messaggero – already exists in current tax legislationbut the budget maneuver would have made the procedure more precise and faster, giving the Revenue Agency the possibility of directly check the availability of bank deposits. All this to improve the achievement of the objectives of fighting tax evasion already expressed in the tax delegation.

Today the foreclosure arrives after a series of steps in which the collection agent, having verified the non-payment of a tax, asks the taxpayer to remedy his position: sending the tax bill, subsequent reminders and then the intimidation notice, if the citizen does not respond with payment to any of the requests. The notice of intimidation, which precedes the foreclosure, is sent one year after the notice. From that moment on, the taxpayer who owes the tax debt you have 5 days to make the paymentwith the possibility of requesting the payment of the sums due in instalments.

