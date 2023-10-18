The second season of the series is titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol and will premiere on AMC starting in 2024.

We now have the entire first season of The Walking Dead available: Daryl Dixon, the new one serie spin-off based on Robert Kirkman’s comic universe whose plot focuses precisely on one of the characters who do not appear in the original comic.

Its plot focuses on the character embodied by Norman Reeduswho appears on the French coast after an unexpected shipwreck without having much of an idea of ​​how he got there.

So, Daryl begins his journey through a ruined France in which he tries to understand how and why he ended up there while trying to find his way back home.. However, the relationships he is going to establish along the way are going to make his plan a little complicated.

Carol is back in season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Although the series focuses on the character of Norman Reedus, the series was originally conceived to star both him and Melissa McBridethe actress who plays Carol in fiction.

To the delight of fans, AMC just confirmed at the recent New York Comic Con 2023 that Carol will be back in season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which will be titled The Book of Carol.

In order to open the mouths of its followers, AMC has released a brief teaser The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carolwhich you can take a look at in the video we leave you below.

Of course, this is no surprise to fans, as Melissa McBride made a brief appearance in the final episode of season 1 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. However, it is good to know that the character’s presence is not going to be reduced to a mere cameo and we will have a lot of Carol in the next season.

“I knew there was much more to tell in Carol’s story, since I felt her very uneasy when we last saw her, while she was watching her best friend, Daryl, leave. Separate or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I am excited to continue Carol’s journey. here.

“This team of storytellers has done an incredible job of placing these two established characters in a completely new world for them, and I am delighted with the discoveries!” said the actress in a statement provided by AMC.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol premieres on AMC sometime in 2024. What do you think of Carol being back in the new episodes of the series? Tell us in our comments section.