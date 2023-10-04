The actor stood out in George Miller’s post-apocalyptic science fiction film and is often associated with the role of Max Rockatansky.

It’s been a long time since a very young Mel Gibson played the immortal Mad Max: Highwaymen. The movie Australian film from 1979 is a must for science fiction fans that has generated, to date, three sequels.

Mel Gibson reprized the role of Max Rockatansky in Mad Max: The Road Warrior and Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, sequels released in 1981 and 1985, respectively.

After, George Miller He let the wasteland sit for three decades until he returned in 2015 with Mad Max: Fury Road, where Tom Hardy took over as Max.

For all these years, even before the six-time Oscar-winning film in 2015 began to take shape, the question of whether the original actor would return to play Max Rockatansky has been around. However, it seems that Mel Gibson completely discards it.

Mel Gibson “too old for this”

Paraphrasing his colleague Danny Glover, in Lethal Weaponthe Australian actor has confessed in a chat with The New Indian Express that he considers himself too old to return in a Mad Max film.

“I talked to George and there was a time when I was going to participate, but I’m a little old for that,” Mel Gibson admitted.

At 67 years old, the actor and director is still very active, but not enough to return to the cruel conditions of the apocalyptic world of Mad Max. Although there are actors like Harrison Ford or Sylvester Stallone who reprise their roles after decades, this will not be the case with Mel Gibson in the science fiction saga.

The one he will return to is that of Martin Riggs in Lethal Weapon 5, a film that he will direct after the death of Richard Donner. Meanwhile, George Miller is preparing the return of the Mad Max universe with a spin-off, Furiosa, with Anya Taylor-Joy y Chris Hemsworth.