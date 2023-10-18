Suara.com – PDIP General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri officially announced Ganjar Pranowo as his vice presidential candidate. It was the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md who was appointed as Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate.

One of the reasons Mahfud Md was chosen by PDIP as Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate, according to Megawati, was that he was previously a member of the Pancasila Ideology Advisory Council (BPIP).

Mahfud called Megawati brave and firm in upholding principles, especially in the field of law and indiscriminate.

With Mahfud Md’s extensive experience, it is believed that he will foster democracy in Indonesia. So in the end PDIP was determined to choose Mahfud Md as Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate

“He is the figure tasked with reforming the national legal system. The people have been waiting for justice for a long time,” said Megawati at the PDIP DPP office, Wednesday (18/10/2023).