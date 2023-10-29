Denpasar Voice – Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi, an Indonesian female volleyball player who is abroad in the South Korean Women’s Volleyball League or V-League, received praise from the coach of Hyundai Hillstate, the team that was just defeated by Red Sparks.

Hyundai Hillstate coach Kang Seong-hyung conveyed praise for Megawati Hangestri after his team lost to Red Sparks in three straight sets or a score of 3-0 (22-25, 21-25, 15-23. The match took place at Chungmu Gymnasium in Daejeon , Sunday (29/10/2023).

Reporting from Naver.com media, Kang said Megawati Hangestri played very well.

Kang even praised the stamina of the player from Jember, East Java.

“Mega is good. He is a player who has good stamina. It is not easy to do this after playing 5 sets (3 days ago),” said Kang, quoted on Sunday (29/10/2023)

Coach Kang’s praise was not excessive regarding Megawati Hangestri’s stamina. Indeed, in the previous three days, namely Thursday (26/10/2023), Red Sparks just beat Pink Spider in 5 sets with a score of 2-3.

Red Sparks’ victory over Pink Spider was also dramatic. After losing 2-0 in the first two sets, Red Sparks came back and won three sets later.

Megawati Hangestri played the full five sets, and scored 31 points. He also became MVP in that match.

Kang continued, Megawati’s pressure was also difficult for Hyundai players to stop. His mainstay middle blocker, Yang Hyo-jin, was also unable to do anything against the attacks of the two Red Sparks strikers, Mega and Zia.

“It’s not easy to stop, because (Mega’s) blow is from a high point,” he said.

In that match, Mega scored 22 points, the most of the two teams. The points were obtained from 20 attacks, 1 block point, and 1 service ace.

Her teammate, Giovanna Milana alias Zia scored 18 points, but was MVP. Because Zia scored 4 service aces, a deadly serve. ***