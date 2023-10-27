At Cinemascomics we analyze the DVD of the complete Megalobox series, an exciting series of boxers with technological improvements.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition of the DVD of the Japanese animated series Megalobox. An edition with a rigid cardboard box and three discs containing the 13 episodes of the series, inspired by the manga written by Ikki Kajiwara (Ashita no Joe) for his 50th anniversary. Directed by Yo Moriyama (Nomad: Megalo Box 2), it has a script signed by Kensaku Kojima (Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories) and Katsuhiko Manabe (Midnight Diner); while Mabanua is in charge of the music. Director and screenwriters are also responsible for the animated short Creed III, created to promote Michael B. Jordan’s film in Japan and released alongside it as a post-credits scene.

The 2018 series from TMS Entertainment (Akira, Detective Conan) and Kodansha arrives in Spain with Selecta Visión. The respect and affection shown by the Spanish distributor Selecta Visión, in relation to the original material, is distilled in small details of the design of the cover and the screen printing of the records. An edition where they have tried to add the maximum content, for the enjoyment of fans of this series whose second part was released in 2021 under the title Nomad: Megalo Box 2made by the same creative team.

Synopsis:

In a desolate land where poverty awaits around every corner, a man with no name or future is commonly known as Stray Dog (or JD as it is the abbreviation of Junk Dog). He makes a living fixing MEGALOBOX matches with his partner in the underworld. He knows that he could beat anyone he faced in the ring. That is why when a large international Magalobox tournament is announced, he does not hesitate to sign up, having to climb from last place. He will have to compete against technologically improved boxers with only his fists, not being able to afford a ‘gear’ that enhances his abilities, calling himself “Gearless Joe”.

The pack with the complete Megalobox series is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition in Spain, from Selecta Visión. The series is a Japanese production and is available with sound in both the original subtitled version and dubbed into Spanish. The three albums come in boxes with reversible covers starring Joe and Yuri on the covers and with the synopses and images of the chapters of each box on the back cover.

About Megalobox

The original anime series is directed by Yō Moriyama (who previously worked as a concept designer on the Attack on Titan series), giving us an epic in-ring showdown with the adrenaline-pumping Ashita No Joe in this adaptation of The Champion, produced by the TMS Entertainment studio and Kodansha. Episodes 1 to 13 of the series are released for the first time on Blu-Ray and DVD in 16/9 format, with audio in Spanish and Japanese 2.0 Dolby Digital, as well as Spanish subtitles.

The series is recommended for ages 12 and up and lasts approximately 338 minutes. The three discs have the series logo screen printed and a different colored background for each DVD. In turn, the cover is reversible and contains the list of the thirteen episodes, with the title and synopsis in Spanish of each of them. The three boxes have reversible covers to give prominence to the two main characters (Joe and Yuri) and to be able to choose who to highlight over the others. The discs are protected by a rigid outer cardboard box, with the image of the main protagonist on the cover and with the technical information, the synopsis and with the images of the other boxers on the back cover.

Characteristics

Sound tracks: Audio Spanish 2.0 Dolby Digital and Japanese 2.0 Dolby DigitalSubtitles: CastellanoNumber of discs: 3 DVDs with 13 episodesQualification: Not recommended for children under 12 years of ageDirector: Yō MoriyamaStudy: TMS EntertainmentDuration: 338 mins. approx.16/9 formatOriginal title: Megaro Bokusu

Finally, we hope you enjoy purchasing Megalobox, now available on DVD and Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition. Thanks to Selecta Visión you can take it home and watch it as many times as you want, both in the original version with subtitles and dubbed into Spanish.

