Mega Houndoom in Pokémon GO can be a headache for opposing Pokémon, if used correctly.

Pokémon GO has players caught between incredible luck in finding this Shiny and a serious threat to a player. Meanwhile, others are more interested in capturing the mythicals or defeating Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. Not to mention all the legendaries that will help you win in PvP.

But when it comes to Raids or challenging events, it is best to resort to Mega Evolutions like Mega Houndoom.

All about Mega Houndoom in Pokémon GO

To get the most out of Mega Houndoom in Pokémon GO First you will need to know all the details of this dangerous attacker.

Mega Houndoom It is a Dark and Fire-type Pokémon, making it vulnerable to Fighting, Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks. On the other hand, it is resistant to Ghost, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Dark and Psychic types.

In terms of statistics, it is much stronger than its normal version with 289 Attack, 194 Defense and 181 HP.

To achieve the Mega Houndoom you will need 100 Mega Energy the first time. From then on you will only need 20 Mega Energy to evolve Houndoom himself.

These are all the Quick Attacks that you can know Mega Houndoom in Pokémon GO:

Scream (Sinister) Fiery Fang (Fire)

And these are all his possible Charged Attacks:

Flamethrower (Fire) Flare (Fire) Shred (Dark) Foul Play (Dark)

The best moves Mega Houndoom in Pokémon GO

Many team compositions lately take advantage of Mega Houndoom in Pokémon GO.

Despite being a Fire type, it is one of the best Mega Evolutions when we need the Sinister type. This is against Ghost and Psychic types.

It is for this reason that Scream is its primary attack, which also has more energy regeneration in exchange for less damage.

Regarding its charged movements, it is very useful to have one of each type to have a better response in different situations.

Flamethrower is the most recommended option along with Shred, since both attacks do not require too much energy. With the empowerment of Mega Houndoom in Pokémon GO and these moves, you can win many fights as long as you take advantage of the STAB boost.

How viable is it? Mega Houndoom?

As we mentioned before, Mega Houndoom in Pokémon GO He is one of the best Dark-type attackers.

In fact, Pokémon GO Hub lists it as the third best, surpassed only by Dark Tyranitar and Mega Tyranitar. This is taking into account the amount of Dark-type damage they can do per second.

The curious thing is that the normal version of Houndoom does not have the same performance. His attack drops to 224, with 144 Defense and 181 HP. This is why its dark variant is ranked 521 in the PvPoke ranking.

So if you need Dark type damage, Mega Houndom should be one of your first alternatives in Pokémon GO.