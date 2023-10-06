Mega Gengar will threaten the coaches Pokémon GO as the new Raid boss.

While trainers have been busy testing the changes to the Routes, fighting Dark Moltres in their Raid, or preparing for the Harvest Festival with Smoliv. And although Niantic is involved in controversies, many trainers are dedicating themselves to completing the Raids of the week.

But defeat in combat Mega Gengar in Pokémon GO It won’t be easy, especially if you don’t prepare to counter it. Luckily, here we bring you all the counters so you can achieve victory.

Meet Gengar of Pokémon GO

If you want to have the advantage against Mega Gengar in Pokémon GOyou must know both their weaknesses and their strengths.

Mega Gengar It is a Ghost and Poison type Pokémon, so it will be weak against Ground, Ghost, Psychic and Dark type attacks. However, it will take less damage from Grass, Fairy, Normal, Poison, Bug, and Fighting types.

Mega Gengar In addition to being sinister, he stands out for having an Attack of 349, a Defense of 199 and HP of 155. His power is boosted as the boss of the Mega Raid to 50,516 CP, so you will need at least 6 players.

Regarding his movements, Gengar You can learn these quick attacks:

Cheap Blow (Dark) Shadow Claw (Ghost) Misfortune (Ghost) Tongue (Ghost)

You can also learn the following charged moves:

Shadow Ball (Ghost) Sludge Bomb (Poison) True Wave (Fight) Shadow Pulse (Dark) Shadow Fist (Ghost) Toxic Wave (Poison) Psychic (Psychic)

The best counters to defeat Mega Gengar in Pokémon GO

Now that we know the potential of Mega Gengar in Pokémon GO, it’s time to decide between your biggest counters to go into combat. Try to focus on Pokémon that take advantage of the weaknesses of Gengar at the same time that they have good STAB moves.

Remember that your chances of winning will increase if you use powered up versions of these Pokémon. This includes Mega, XL size and dark versions where possible. With them you will do more damage, even though they are more expensive and difficult to acquire. You can find a guide on Pokémon GO Mega Evolutions in this link.

These are the best Mega Pokémon and moves that counter Mega Gengar in your Pokémon GO Raid:

Primal Groudon: Sludge Shot and Abyss Edge Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Drake Rise Mega Tyranitar: Bite and Fel Spin Mega Alakazan: Confusion and Psychic Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic Mega Banette: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Mega Gardevoir: Confusion and Psychic

But using Mega Evolutions is quite expensive in Pokémon GO. If you don’t have any, you can use any of the following Pokémon:

Mewtwo: Psychoslash and Mind Wave Lunala: Confusion and Shadow Ball Tyranitar: Bite and Fel Spin Darkrai: Scream and Shadow Ball Girantina: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Hydreigon: Bite and Fel Spin Deoxys: Zen Headbutt and Shadow Pulse Gholdengo: Misfortune and Shadow Ball Gengar. Tongue and Shadow Ball

Get Mega Gengar: Could be Shiny?

The epic fight against Mega Gengar in Pokémon GO will give you a chance to capture it upon victory, although not in its Mega Evolved form. The good news is that with some luck, you will be able to play in its Shiny variant.

You can find everything about how to get to Mega Gengar in our guide on Mega Evolutions. You will need 200 Mega Energy Gengar the first time, which you can achieve by defeating him multiple times.

Subsequent times with the same Gengar will only cost 40 Mega Energy. You can also get Megaenergy by walking 3 km with that same Gengar as your partner.

Keep in mind that its Shiny variant is more difficult to capture. Pokémon GO has no ways to improve your Shiny odds like in Scarlet and Purple. That said, the chance is 5% (1/20) in 5-star or higher Raids, instead of 0.2% (1/500) in regular encounters.

You can capture Mega Gengar with a PC of between 1566 and 1644 (or between 1958 and 2055 under climate enhancement with Cloudy or Fog).