For those who wanted to score an electrical device for next to nothing, there was a party at BCC yesterday. The chain is holding a bankruptcy sale in a number of stores, including Hengelo and Deventer. But the run on laptops and telephones was so great that the door in Hengelo remained closed today. Other branches also closed their doors due to ‘extreme circumstances’. Bargain hunters can go there again tomorrow. But, the employees warn: “The branch in Hengelo is already almost 75 percent sold out.”