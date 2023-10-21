loading…

Indonesian Consul General Tudiono with Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen. Photo/Doc. Indonesian Consul General

CAPE TOWN – In order to encourage concrete business cooperation between Indonesia and the Cape Town accredited area, the Indonesian Consul General Tudiono held a meeting with the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber Denise van Huyssteen and the team. They met at the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber Gqeberha office on Friday (19/10/2023).

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber Gqeberha is located about 754 km from Cape Town or about 8 hours by road. However, because there were national road closures at several points due to the impact of flooding due to heavy rain in a number of areas in the Eastern and Western Cape previously, the journey had to take a slight detour and took 12 hours.

“Next year, diplomatic relations between Indonesia and South Africa will turn 30 years old. “The two countries have had a special relationship called the Strategic Partnership since 2017. This special relationship reflects the strong determination and is an important asset for the two countries to strengthen cooperation in various fields such as trade, education, health and culture,” said Tudiono, in a written statement to the media. .

At this meeting, Tudiono was accompanied by Economic Function officials and the Consular Consul of the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town. Meanwhile, the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber was accompanied by, among others, Chief Operations Officer Ashwin Daya, and city government officials, Acting Director Trade and Investment Economic Development, Tourism and Agriculture Jeremy Dobbin.

Tudiono encouraged concrete efforts to boost relations and cooperation between Indonesia and the Eastern Cape. And this can be started from “low hanging fruit” so that it is ready to provide real results in the near future.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, Denise van Huyssteen, conveyed the various advantages of the Eastern Cape which offers many interesting things for investors and business partners. In this case, these include environmentally friendly green energy, pharmaceuticals and medicines, the transformation from fossil fuel-based to environmentally friendly automotive, climate change.

“The CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber seems enthusiastic about the ceremonial plan to release the first container of Caplang products to Cape Town on October 26 in Jakarta which will be attended by representatives from the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town,” said Tudiono.

Apart from that, we hope that Indonesian palm oil companies can collaborate with Eastern Cape business partners. Regarding this matter, the Indonesian Consul General and the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber agreed to hold a meeting in the form of a workshop in the near future to concretize cooperation by inviting Indonesian palm oil companies virtually or on direct visits.

The CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber also hopes that the Indonesian People’s Market activity which was successfully carried out at the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town can be held in Port Elizabeth at some point in April 2024.

The Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town noted that the successful implementation of the People’s Market on 14 October had attracted the interest of several parties to collaborate. In this case, apart from the Port Elizabeth government, the Mosel Bay city government has also invited the Indonesian Consulate General to participate in similar activities in Mosel Bay at the end of March 2024.

The CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber is also very interested in seeing the new capital city of IKN with a green city or forest city concept which fits perfectly with their mission regarding the green economy and tackling climate change. The person concerned is very enthusiastic about cooperation in the field of green economy.

Concluding the meeting, the Indonesian Consul General noted several concrete cooperation plans that would soon be followed up, including the holding of the Indonesian People’s Market in Port Elizabeth in April 2024, a workshop meeting to discuss palm oil business cooperation in Cape Town, cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry, green economy, discussion of the possibility of establishing Indonesian Trading House for promotion and marketing of Indonesian products in the Eastern Cape.

(ian)