An X-Men mutant has become the new Spider-Man after the events of Fall of X

Something moves in the shadows of New York, and it’s not exactly the Spider-Man we’re used to. In the midst of a fight between mutants, sinister organizations and iconic villains, Team X-Men’s Nightcrawler dons the Spidey suit. But Things get sketchy when Orchis comes into play.

Uncanny Spider-Man: a new spider in the web

Uncanny Spider-Man #2, written by Si Spurrier and with art by Lee Garbett and Matt Milla, immerses us in a universe where mutants are in danger, and some heroes choose to change sides. Kurt Wagner, better known as Nightcrawler, decides to take the reins of the new “Uncanny Spider-Man”, thanks to the help of our beloved Peter Parker, who provides him with the suit to go unnoticed.

Be careful, the spotlight is on Kurt, and not exactly to give him an ovation. The anti-mutant organization has taken out some of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains to hunt down our blue friend.

Calling the Mercenaries: Old and New Enemies

Silver Sable is no rookie; the mercenary is hired by Orchis to catch the Lurker. And because? It turns out that they had used Kurt’s body to commit a series of murders, so Mrs. Sable has more than enough reasons to want to bring him to justice.

But the anti-mutant organization does not act alone. They are collaborating with an old enemy of the arachnid, The vulture, now calling himself Director Vulture. So you can imagine the situation: between Rhino, Silver Sable and the Vulture, Kurt is going to have to dance with the worst.

Here comes the icing on the cake. The organization controls the Rhino in the same way they had controlled Kurt for his murders. Could it be that Silver Sable is starting to smell that something isn’t right? In the preview pages, we see her quite skeptical as she watches everything from surveillance cameras.

In the trailers, we see how Orchis’s plan goes smoothly: Rhino manages to lure Kurt out of hiding. But the game is still up in the air. Will he be able to convince Silver Sable that he is not the bad guy in the movie? To find out, we will have to wait for the next issue of this new comic series. And yes, I know that we are left with the desire to know more and to continue exploring this new version of the hero, but this is nothing more than an appetizer with the first of what could await us later.

So, are you ready for the next installment of Uncanny Spider-Man? Kurt in the arachnid suit, classic enemies and plot twists; This series has everything to leave you glued to the pages. Do not miss it!

Spider-Man and some of his variants

Since its origins in 1962, Spider-Man has been a pop culture icon that has evolved in various ways, generating a spider of possibilities in the Marvel multiverse. And no, we’re not just talking about Peter Parker. Today we will delve into the different variants of Spider-Man that have fascinated fans for years.

Let’s start with Ultimate Spider-Man, created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley. This version is not Peter, but Miles Morales, an African-American teenager of Puerto Rican descent. In this alternate universe (Universe 1610, for the geeks), Peter Parker dies, and Miles, who was also bitten by a radioactive spider, takes over. Miles has been a breath of fresh air in the spider universe, representing diversity and offering a modern approach to the superhero legacy.

Let us now move on to Spin-tingling Spider-Man, a slightly more classic version but with unexpected twists. This title puts the wall-crawler in more swinging situations than usual, introducing new and old threats while keeping the essence of the Spider-Man story we know and love intact.

And of course, who could forget the Superior Spider-Man? Here, Doctor Octopus takes control of Peter Parker’s body and decides that he can be a more efficient Spider-Man. Yes, he is as crazy as he sounds. Otto Octavius ​​implements advanced technology and adopts more drastic methods to deal with crime, raising ethical questions about the responsibility and limits of being a superhero.

Each of these versions of Spider-Man brings something unique to the myth of the beloved character: diversity, plot twists, moral dilemmas. What is certain is that each version has earned a place in the hearts of fans, showing that the mantle of the arachnid is much larger than a single person. And with the character constantly evolving, we can be sure that even more variations will come in the future. So fans, keep your antennae tuned for what’s coming..