One Piece has a large number of secondary characters full of charisma and even plot importance. Between this wide gallery of such interesting characters The Navy admirals stand out, villains of great importance in several of the most popular story arcs of One Piece and protagonists of some of the best confrontations that the manga created by Eiichiro Oda has had.

To create Aokiji, Kizaru, Akainu and Fujitora Oda looked to some of the most famous actors that Japan had, Several of them were known precisely for playing antagonistic roles in most of the films in which they participated and the appearance of all of them can be considered according to the immense power they have shown to have this characters.

In this article we will include an admiral whose appearance has not yet been shown in the anime, so it will have spoilers for those who follow One Piece exclusively in this format or have not reached the chapter 1053 from the manga.

Yusaku Matsuda (Aokiji)

Yusaku Matsuda He was one of the best-known actors in Japan between the 70s and 80s. His roles commonly associated him with action films and thanks to his serious demeanor, Matsuda managed to play a good number of antagonists. His last great performance was in the film Black Rain by famous filmmaker Ridley Scott, responsible for cult works such as Blade Runner or Alien.

Kunie Tanaka (Kizaru)

In this case the similarity between the actor and the character created by Oda is evident. Kunie Tanaka, like Matsuda, played the antagonist in several of the films that made up his filmography, usually playing members of the yakuza. The actor also got to work with some of the most respected film directors in all of Japan such as Masashi Kobayashi and Akira Kurosawa.

Bunta Sugawara (Akainu)

Akainu He is considered by several manga fans to be the most powerful admiral and the most important in the One Piece plot. One of those enemies that Luffy will have to stop sooner or later. The actor who inspired Eiichiro Oda was Bunta Sugawaraanother famous action film actor, although in his case he also participated in a good number of dramatic films and even horror, comedy and adventure films.

Shintaro Katsu (Fujitora)

The personality of Fujitora He especially draws attention among the rest of the admirals for normally showing a calm behavior completely opposite to that of Akainu. The character was based on Shinato Katsu and specifically in his character Zatoichi, a samurai who went on to star in more than 25 films, becoming a cult character in Japan. Some traits of Zatoichi’s personality bear similarities to Fujitora.

Yoshio Harada (Ryokugyo)

Ryokugyo He is the admiral with several of the most surprising powers seen so far and the last to be officially shown. For his design, Oda looked at Yoshio Haradaan actor who participated in more than 50 films, including some American productions or Tomb of the Fireflies, a live-action remake of the film released by Studio Ghibli in 1988.

