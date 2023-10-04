The second edition of Meet me in Motorcycle ended in Misano on Sunday 1st October. The event took place in the context of the Italian Cup: forming a group, perhaps discovering friends, trying unique experiences in the saddle and inside a racetrack

The second edition of. closed on October 1st Meet me in Motorcycle, a women’s event, held in the context of the Italian Cup but which went beyond motorcycling, offering a long series of activities. Thanks to the Women’s Commissionwhich organized every detail of the event thanks to the collaboration of the FMI Technical Sector, the Misano Autodrome and the managers of the Italian Speed ​​Cup.

Since Saturday the participants have remained in the saddle for several hours. The FMI Technical Sector – led by the Coordinator of the Technical Management, Raffaele Prisco – dedicated two driving courses to them with technicians and instructors: one on road and one On-Off. The participants alternated between one activity and another, assimilated instructions and learned useful suggestions for improving their driving technique both on asphalt and in conditions of poor grip. At the end of the day they took to the track for an exclusive parade between the curbs of the Misano World Circuit.

On Sunday the motorcyclists alternated between exclusive events: the experience from Marshallin which they followed the Italian Cup matches next to the stations of the Route Commissioners; the motorcycle maintenance course, much appreciated; there Pit&Grid Walk, to see drivers and vehicles ready to start up close; the Paddock and Race control tour, to discover the behind the scenes of a competition.

Giovanni Copioli, IMF President: “Meet Me in Motorcycle is one of the greatest expressions of female motorcycling, which is now a continuously growing reality both from a sporting, motorcycling and user point of view. I thank our Women’s Commission, the Technical Sector, the Misano Autodrome and the managers of the Italian Speed ​​Cup for allowing the FMI members to experience a unique weekend. We have proposed high-level initiatives that cannot be found in other contexts. I am sure that with these premises, Meet Me in Motorcycle will attract more and more women and girls eager to experience motorcycling in all its aspects

Monica Goi, Coordinator of the IMF Women’s Commission: “For me and for the entire Women’s Commission it is a great emotion to know that our motorcyclists have appreciated Meet Me in Motorcycle without reservations. Their smiles, their desire for motorbikes is a stimulus for us to grow further and propose new routes; not only within this event, but also throughout the year. I thank all the participants and those who successfully completed Meet Me in Motorcycle. We have the ambition to take this event ever higher.”