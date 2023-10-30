loading…

Former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev said Russia and the European Union (EU) were now true enemies and not neighbors. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – Russia and European Union (EU) is now the “real enemy” and not a neighbor. This was stated by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

Writing on social media on Sunday, the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council claimed that Brussels is obsessed with building crazy conspiracy theories and raving about Russia being completely unpredictable.

As a result, Medvedev said, the bloc has spent huge sums on maintaining its security but lost Russia as a long-term strategic partner.

“We are not happy about this, but these are the facts,” added the former Russian president as quoted by RT, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Medvedev accused the EU of meekly obeying the wishes of the United States (US), which means the EU has lost the ability to act independently not only globally but even in Europe.

“Almost all EU countries stood tall in front of the United States and Britain and obediently began to carry out their instructions to support the Nazi regime in Kiev. And now any instructions in general,” Medvedev wrote.

He claimed that the EU had brought itself to the brink of total decline by deciding to become an enemy of Russia at Washington’s instigation.

At the same time, the former Russian president emphasized that major powers will sooner or later agree on how to coexist in the new geopolitical conditions, and Washington will have no choice but to deal with Russia, China and the countries of the South.

However, Medvedev predicted that Europe would soon be wiped out while comparing the EU to a “sweet old lady.”

“Her rights were mercilessly restricted by a fat-faced relative overseas, whom she trusted unconditionally. First, he cynically robbed the rich old woman, depriving her of much of her means of livelihood and sending her poor relatives millions. Soon, he would throw the old woman, who had fallen into madness, onto the cold street, mercilessly slamming the door behind her in her own home,” he said.

(ian)