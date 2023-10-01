loading…

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said British soldiers sent to Ukraine to train Kyiv troops would be legitimate targets for Moscow’s forces. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Ex president Russia Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday (1/10/2023) said British soldiers sent to Ukraine to train Kyiv troops would be legitimate targets for Moscow’s forces.

The same, he said, also applies to German factories that produce Taurus missiles when supplied to Kyiv.

Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and an increasingly aggressive and anti-Western figure in Russian politics, said the West’s moves were bringing World War III closer.

In a post on Telegram, Medvedev first directed his anger at newly appointed British Defense Minister Grant Shapps, who said in a newspaper interview that London wanted to deploy military instructors to Ukraine, in addition to training Ukrainian armed forces in Britain or abroad. -other Western countries today.

“(This will) turn their instructors into legitimate targets of our armed forces,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram, as quoted by Reuters.

“Understand well that they will be ruthlessly destroyed. And not as a mercenary, but as a British NATO specialist,” Medvedev continued.

Medvedev then shifted his focus to Germany, demonizing those who want Berlin to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles that could strike Russian territory and trying to limit Moscow’s supplies to its army.

“They say this is in accordance with international law. “In this case, attacks on German factories where these missiles are manufactured would also be in full compliance with international law,” Medvedev said.

“These fools are actively pushing us towards World War III,” Medvedev said.

