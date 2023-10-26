FRANCESCO GAETANO CALTAGIRONE

Mediobanca is the appetizer: the real battle will be in Generali (in 2025)

I’m sorry to have to contradict Giorgia Meloni in her distinction between a drop (which would only be water) and a stone (which remains so): the Latins, in fact, already celebrated “gutta cavat lapidem non vi, sed saepe cadendo”. Translated: the drop digs the stone not with force but with constant falling. And this must be the idea that is swirling in the head of Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and – in the past – of Leonardo Del Vecchio. In fact, three days before the Mediobanca meeting, the founder of Cementir can afford the luxury of observing, without having the urgency to prove anything.



The context has radically changed with respect to the “battle” for Generali which lasted from the second half of 2021 until April 2022. At the time, many claimed that the Engineer had launched himself into an arduous struggle from which he could not emerge victorious despite being one of the most liquid entrepreneurs in Italy. Looking at it today, however, that was the first step in an attempt to undermine it the living room of finance. Three members directly emanating from Caltagirone sit on the Generali board of directors (who, among other things, resigned in July 2022, leaving room for Stefano Marsaglia): in addition to the aforementioned Marsaglia, also Marina Brogi and Flavio Cattaneo.

Now the new round is in Mediobanca. With the announced abstention of Enpam and Gavio, with Poste choosing not to participate in the meeting, the quorum is progressively lowering. The assumption is simple: the higher the participation, the better the result will be for the list of the outgoing board of directors which, as expected, has received the endorsement of almost all the proxy advisors (the “advisers” of the funds who give directions on how vote in the assizes) albeit with some emphasis on the president Renato Pagliaro. Which, according to some, would not be the most suitable profile to fill that role since it cannot be indicated as independent.

Delfin’s choice to present a list of only five members (and not seven as had been thought at a certain point), without indication of the CEO and president, therefore leaves things as they are in Piazzetta Cuccia’s managerial system: Nagel, Pagliaro and general director Vinci remain in their positions. But the calculations will be done after the 28th: ​​at the moment Delfin’s list can have the support of a 30% of capital deriving from Del Vecchio’s heirs and from Caltagirone. To decipher the position of Edizione Holding, which holds 2%, that if it were to express itself as in Generali it would increase the actions in favor of dissidents.

If indeed, as it seems, 70% of the shares were to present themselves, there would therefore be 30-33% who would vote in favor of Delfin’s list and a 37-40% in favor of the board, with the unknown Assogestioni which, if it obtained more than 2%, would be entitled to a seat. In the worst case scenario, therefore, Delfin’s list would close with 42-43% of voters. Better than what happened with Generali, where Mediobanca also had shares “on loan” (a procedure that will not be used this time). But it is clear that Caltagirone’s objective, despite having reached 80 years, remains long-term. Meanwhile, he begins to deploy his troops in view of the Generali assembly in April 2025. He is already anticipating his revenge, managing to defenestrate Philippe Donnet who – it seems – in Trieste it is increasingly a single man in charge having taken on various management functions.

The Capital Bill also supports this thesis. Strongly desired by the Meloni-Fazzolari duo to prevent further leaks of quotations abroad – where multiple votes are contemplated and encouraged (ring Bombassei, Berlusconi or Elkann on the intercom for clarifications) – this device also makes it possible to settle another issue, very dear to Caltagirone and not only that: from 2025 the board of directors list must be approved by two thirds of the outgoing board and contain a list of members equal to the number to be elected increased by one third, so as to allow the assembly to vote on the candidates one by one. An authentic revolution. Caltagirone has chosen to carve out the role of interested spectator in the match Mediobanca. As also reiterated by Francesco Milleri, both Delfin and the Roman manufacturer have an interest in maintaining their position a long within the capital of Mediobanca. But it is on Generali that the troops are progressively deploying. Exactly 18 months to go, but you can bet that there won’t be anything to get bored about.



