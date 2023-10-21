Francesco Milleri, CEO of Luxottica

Milleri explains Delfin’s position on Mediobanca in view of the meeting

Do you think you will win at the Mediobanca meeting? “We are not in battle and we are not enemies”. Have you ever thought about leaving Piazzetta Cuccia? “Ours remains a long-term commitment.” The Del Vecchio family is divided and one part does not support it…”Leonardo’s choices and the governance outlined ensure the holding and its investments are safe.”



Francesco Milleri, number one of Essilor Luxottica and Delfin illustrates in an exclusive interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on newsstands today the great challenges of the eyewear giant and explains for the first time the position of Delfin, the institute’s main shareholder with 20%, on the delicate issue of the renewal at the top of Piazzetta Sit. A match, explains Milleri, the one being played in via Filodrammatici, which is not and must not be read as a battle. Rather, the objective is “to continue in the name of Leonardo Del Vecchio and of that principle so dear to the entrepreneur according to which we can and must always do better”. On all fronts.

Starting from Essilor Luxottica, which has just announced record accounts, but is preparing for a major transformation and new industrial challenges, up to the family balances that govern Delfin, where the family is split over the legacy of Leonardo Del Vecchio. A difference of views among the heirs, observes Milleri, which however does not put at risk the stability of Delfin, armored by the governance desired by Leonardo Del Vecchio.

Subscribe to the newsletter