At the Mediobanca shareholders’ meeting in the Piazzetta Cuccia headquarters in Milan, 52.60% of the shareholders present voted in favor of the board of directors’ list, equivalent to 40.4% of the share capital. For the Delfin list, 41.74% of the shareholders present voted, equivalent to 32.06% of the capital. 4.64% of the shareholders present voted in favor of the third list, that of Assogestioni, equal to 3.5% of the capital.

The figure regarding abstentions was very low, equal to 0.99% of the shareholders present, while the percentage of non-voters stood at 0.02%. A contrary vote was instead expressed by 0.01% of the shareholders present.

Green light from the Mediobanca shareholders’ meeting for the financial statements for the 2022-2023 financial year ended 30 June 2023 and for the dividend. The budget was approved by 99.93% of the shares present while the dividend was approved by 99.92%. 76.81% of the share capital was present at the meeting, a record turnout recorded by the Piazzetta Cuccia institution in the last ten years.