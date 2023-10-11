Alberto Nagel, CEO of Mediobanca

Mediobanca, membership increasing but not as much as expected. Estimates ahead of the board of directors

It’s getting closer and closer October 28the date of board of directors of Mediobanca in which the new board. The first numbers arrive on the turnout of shareholders, at the appointment – we read in Milano Finanza – it is estimated that it may participate in approximately 70% of the institute’s capital. The collection of data has begun delegations, which will accelerate in the coming days. The response from the proxy advisors is also arriving, which should favor the board of directors’ list. The first estimate on membership percentage And above average of the last six meetings (which was 64.9%, going from 63.2% in 2017 to the peak of 69.9% in 2021), but lower than the rumors initially circulated. Last year’s estimates in fact credited Piazzetta Cuccia with one participation close to 75%. After the filing of the alternative lists to that of the board of directors, the hunt for votes began. For the collection of delegations, Mediobanca has deployed the advisor Morrow Sodali who already has an initial package in hand, nevertheless destined to grow.



Decisive – continues Milano Finanza – it will be there next week, when the rate of registrations could increase significantly in view of the deadline for depositing shares set for Thursday 19th, the so-called record date. A high turnout plays in favor of the board listwhich brings the Alberto ticket back to the top Nagel and Renato Pagliaro. But in light of a series of numbers, that 70% may not be enough. Here because. The opponents led by Delfin (who presented a minority list of five) and Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone can count on 30% of the capital from the start. This percentage will rise thanks to the support of other shareholders which, as in the case of the 2022 assembly of Generalthey could side in favor of a critical line of the current management.

