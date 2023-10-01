Alberto Nagel, CEO of Mediobanca

Poste Italiane confirms its entry into Mediobanca, but does not participate in the meeting

There is confirmation: Poste Italiane enters the capital of Mediobanca. La Stampa’s preview was confirmed by the state company itself. But the press again writes today that the company will not exercise its right to vote at the meeting. «With regards to the investments made by Poste Vita», explains a note from Poste Italiane, «the company holds over 150 billion euros in investments, including banking and listed securities, including Mediobanca. The company, as per consolidated practice, will not exercise its right to vote at the meeting on 28 October.”



At this point, La Stampa underlines, “for the renewal of the board of directors, on the one hand there will be the names proposed by the outgoing board, which start from the confirmation of Alberto Nagel and Renato Pagliaro in the roles of CEO and president respectively.The arrival of the second list, promoted by Delfin, is expected next Monday, which barring any surprises should be a “long list” with five candidates for the council. The names are not yet known and the only ones that the market seems to agree on so far are those of Sabrina Pucci and Sandro Panizza.”

As La Stampa recalls, “Delfin is counting on its 20% and on the support, substantially taken for granted, of 10% of Caltagirone. Beyond this 30% it is presumable that some other shareholders will choose to vote for the second list, probably to give a signal to the board of directors “. Ultimately, the choices of Unipol (1.9%) and Edizione dei Benetton (2%) could be decisive. A possible abstention by both, which yesterday could not be ruled out and indeed some considered probable, would send the board of directors’ list into a minority, beyond the vote expressed by the international funds and the retail sector present at the meeting”, concludes La Stampa.

