Mediobanca, Enpam buys 1.2%

On the deadline day for depositing the shares necessary to participate in the meeting of October 28, a notable development occurred in Mediobanca’s shareholder structure. According to what was reported by MF-Milano Finanza, the Enpam Foundation, the doctors’ social security institution has built a significant position in the investment bank’s capital, equal to 1.2%.



The Enpam Foundation is no stranger to investments in the Italian banking sector, being aware of the solid returns offered by national institutions, also favored by the recovery in the interest margin. These dividends, in turn, help fund retirement benefits for their members. The Enpam Foundation holds, for example, approximately 2% of Banco Bpm, 0.5% of Intesa Sanpaolo and a minimum share of Banca Popolare di Sondrio. It is rumored that other pension funds may also have accumulated shares of Mediobanca, considering the increasing trading volume on the investment bank’s stock since the beginning of September. However, it seems that Cassa Forense, the lawyers’ social security institution, and Inarcassa (architects) did not participate in this operation. All the market’s interest is now concentrated on Enasarco, the important fund that provides pensions to commercial agents. Ahead of the battle for the renewal of the board of directors, both factions have sought the support of these social security institutions, which now have to decide how to express their vote.

Meanwhile, two American pension funds have chosen to support the outgoing board’s list. On the one hand, there is the management of Mediobanca, and on the other there is Delfin, a 19.7% shareholder, which presented a minority list with five names. This list will include the preferences of the Roman builder Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, who holds 9.9% of the shares. As in the case of Benetton Edition (2.1%), the Enpam Foundation has also yet to make a decision on which side to take sides. This uncertainty should be resolved shortly before the meeting. The outcomes of the meeting will be determined largely by the turnout of members. Financial sources indicate that the presence of shareholders should exceed 70% of the capital, although not by much. Early projections suggest that the board of directors list proposing confirmation of Alberto Nagel and Renato Pagliaro at the helm should obtain 35-36% of the votes, while Delfin’s list should reach 32%, and that of Assogestioni 2-2.5%.

Furthermore, the first supports arrive for the various lists. Calstrs and the Comptroller of the City of New York, two American pension funds among the top 50 investors in Mediobancaannounced their support for the outgoing council list and their vote against the lists presented by Delfin and Assogestioni.



