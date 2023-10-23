Francesco Milleri, Alberto Nagel, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone.

Mediobanca, everything ready for the Shareholders’ Meeting

Next Saturday 28 October will mark an event of great significance for Mediobanca, in line with the will of co-founder Enrico Cuccia. The shareholders’ meeting to be held on that date promises to be one of the liveliest in recent years, putting an end to a journey that began in the spring and developed during the summer. At that time, the threat emerged from the main shareholder Delfin to present an alternative list to that of the outgoing board of directors in view of the renewal of the board, scheduled for Saturday. The Courier’s Economy reports it.

However, this threat did not materialise, with Delfin responding by presenting a minority list of five candidates, rather than the seven previously announced, without any indication regarding to the positions of CEO and president. As a result, both Alberto Nagel and Renato Pagliaro will be confirmed in their respective roles. The real dispute centers on the figure of the president, for whom Delfin had hoped for an alternative and shared candidate, but Nagel remained firm in his positions. Therefore, the top management of Mediobanca who has led the bank for the last fifteen years, including the general director Francesco Saverio Vinci, it will be confirmed next Saturday.

At the moment, it seems that the outgoing council list is starting with a clear advantage. This alignment is supported by a consultation agreement between some shareholders which represents approximately 10% of the capital. Delfin, the largest shareholder, owns almost 20% of the shares. Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone could join in supporting Delfin, which holds approximately 10% of Mediobanca, and Edizione, the Benetton family’s financial company. Overall, this front could contribute 32-34% of the capital.

The gap between the two sides could be filled by institutional investors and mutual funds. Nagel’s ability to present a balance sheet with record values ​​as of June 30 has demonstrated his ability to attract the attention of the international financial community, with success that could convince many shareholder funds. The opinions expressed by proxy advisors will also have a significant influence on investor decisions. In the last seven days, four proxy advisors have spoken in favor of the outgoing board’s slate. These favorable warnings came from ISS and Glass Lewis, as well as Pirc and Egan-Jones, the latter known for his influence among British and American pension funds. In particular, Pirc was critical of dolphin.

There is, however, room for last-minute moves. October 19th has been set as the relevant date: only shareholders in possession of the shares on that date will be able to participate in the meeting, so subsequent purchases will not affect the outcome of Saturday’s vote. However, it is important to note that securities can be lent, and in this context it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Poste, in the previous weeks, acquired an estimated stake of between 1 and 3% of Mediobanca shares. The publicly controlled group said it did not exercise the right to vote at meetings and had made the purchase as part of its normal investment activities. The Mediobanca share price has lost speculative interest in recent weeks, going from 12.68 euros on October 2nd to 10.45 euros last Friday, at July levels.

Based on the statute and regulations, the outcome of the renewal of the Mediobanca board of directors next Saturday is already set at 80%. Twelve councilors have already guaranteed their presence, including Alberto Nagel, Renato Pagliaro, Francesco Saverio Vinci, and others. There are still three places available out of a total of fifteen, and the final result will depend on the votes cast in the assembly. Funds will play a decisive role in this context. A year ago, around 60% of eligible voters participated in the vote, but Caltagirone was not present at the meeting. Experts believe that the higher the participation rate among eligible voters, the greater the advantage Nagel and his list will have. However, Delfin will continue to play his game until the end, and last-minute surprises are not excluded. Shares can be presented for voting up until the day of the meeting.

