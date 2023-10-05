Alberto Nagel, CEO of Mediobanca

Mediobanca concludes the purchase of Arma Partners LLP

Mediobanca has completed the acquisition of Arma Partners LLP, a leading independent financial consultancy company in Europe in the Digital Economy sector. The operation, signed last May with the partners of Arma Partners LLP, has for Mediobanca a strong strategic value aimed at creating a leading franchise in the Digital Economy within its Corporate & Investment Banking division.

In particular, in line with the objectives of the Mediobanca Group’s Strategic Plan to 2026, the collaboration with Arma Partners will contribute to the creation of a stronger, broader and more diversified European advisory platform, with greater non-domestic revenues (from 40 to 55%) and low capital absorption. It will also generate new business opportunities resulting from the synergies between the Group’s divisions, in particular between CIB and Wealth Management, towards the affirmation of the single Private & Investment Bank model.

Founded in 2003, Arma Partners is headquartered in London with offices also in Munich, in addition to collaborations with affiliated consultancy firms operating in Japan, Australia, Israel, Turkey and Brazil. Operating under a specialist advisory-focused model, Arma Partners deals with companies, investors and entrepreneurs active in the global digital economy. The company is therefore a reference partner in matters of Corporate Finance for relevant listed companies and Private Equity funds operating in innovative sectors, which Arma Partners supports in all phases ranging from the raising of private capital to support rapidly growing businesses up to complex cross-border M&A operations.

In the last five years, the Arma Partners team – which today has 12 partners and 83 employees, including 67 bankers from over 26 countries – has followed as advisors over 110 transactions, 75% of which cross-border, for a value of the market total exceeding 90 billion of dollars. Despite an adverse macroeconomic scenario, Arma Partners announced record results in 2023 for the third consecutive year, with revenues exceeding $100 million.

The investment in Arma Partners It fits perfectly with Mediobanca’s ambition to build solid long-term growth by leveraging industrial trends, such as the Digital Economy, specialist skills and people’s talent. An approach that will see the growing affirmation of Advisory as the main contributor to the growth of Corporate & Investment Banking revenues, with an increase in commissions of around 30% for the division and 10% for the Group.

Arma Partners will continue to be led by its founder and managing partner Paul-Noël Guély, in close coordination with Francisco Bachiller and Giuseppe Baldelli, co-heads of Global Corporate & Investment Banking, with the aim of expanding the international origination of the CIB platform of Mediobanca and obtain for it a role of primary importance in the digital economy in Europe.

