There are 16 patient associations at the Congress of the Italian Society of Urology (SIU). “A precise choice, a political will from the SIU to understand what they want from us. We want to talk to patients, hear their needs and put them together with the politicians who will be present, the Minister of Health Schillaci and the Deputy Minister of Justice Sisto, to create a connection between civil society, urologists and politicians, an example that we will be able to repeat also in future”. Vincenzo Mirone, Siu communications office manager, said this to Adnkronos, on the occasion of the 96th annual Congress of the Italian Society of Urology (Siu), in Rome from 7 to 9 October.

On the topic of fertility, “in Italy 400 thousand fewer children are born every year, a huge number out of 60 million inhabitants – recalls Mirone – Like Siu we are thinking, by dealing with males, to understand why. The answers are very simple. The military examination has disappeared, which allowed the diagnosis of diseases such as varicocele or cryptorchidism at a young age, which can make males infertile. Infertility – the expert reiterates – is 50% male and 50% female. Not being able to recreate the military visit, as urologists we propose to return the school visit between the ages of 15 and 18, to find out first, urologists for boys and gynecologists for girls, if there are conditions that can lead to infertility. Men – observes the specialist – go for check-ups 30 times less than women. This means not having control over fertility and the aging process. We can avoid it with periodic checks, the right therapies and good prevention.”

Regarding pills for impotence, “a problem of around 3 million Italians – underlines Mirone – the philosophy has changed. Previously we talked about pills as needed, for the sexual act. Today we use much lower dosages and daily intake so as not to make the male dependent on the pill, but to create rehabilitation programs” with these drugs, “which improve the circulation of the corpora cavernosa. Defining it as a pill for the sexual act is wrong today – concludes the urologist – They are drugs which, in therapeutic use, solve a problem, make the person calmer and more serene because sexual dissatisfaction can create problems and violence, even between young people”.