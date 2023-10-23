35 artificial hearts have been successfully implanted at the Monzino Cardiology Center in Milan, of which 8 ‘HeartMate 3’, “the most advanced device internationally” in the last 18 months. In fact, it is the “first completely implantable VAD (Ventricular Assistance Device) – according to the Milanese IRCCS – which uses magnetic levitation technology, designed to minimize complications and restore blood flow”.

The VAD – the Monzino experts recall – have the function of ‘blood pump’ and contribute in whole or in part to the function of the ventricle, mostly the left, to spread the blood throughout the body. These are therefore miniaturized devices, real mini-pumps, which are positioned inside the chest to assist the heart in its propulsive action.

“Severe decompensation, or heart failure – explains Piergiuseppe Agostoni, director of Critical Cardiology at Monzino and professor of Cardiology at the State University of Milan – is the inability of the heart to contract and dilate sufficiently to carry out its vital functions. Until the 1960s the only possible therapy was the transplantation of a new heart. However, transplantation still today has important limitations, such as the (un)availability of the organ or the selection of the patient. For this reason, research has focused on VADs and current ones, such as HeartMate 3, work with new blood propulsion technologies, which exploit magnetic fields, guaranteeing greater durability and safety than in the past and above all lower risk of thromboembolic complications. Not bulky compared to previous models, they work thanks to batteries that are worn around the waist like a belt. Wireless charging, without wires and without the need for external batteries, is also being tested.”

The implantation of a VAD – underlined by Monzino – involves a multidisciplinary team and fundamental team work, which follows the patient from selection to follow-up over time. This group involves the cardiologist expert in advanced heart failure for patient selection and follow-up, the cardiologist expert in imaging and hemodynamics, the psychologist, the anesthesiologist and the cardiac surgeon.

“The indications for Vad are multiple – explains Agostoni – and range from temporary ones while waiting for a heart to be transplanted to those in which Vad is definitive, when a transplant is not possible. This means, for example, patients with age problems or comorbidities. Therefore, Vad is no longer considered just the ‘bridge solution’ for the transition to a transplant, but a destination therapy that can replace the transplant itself. Its performance, and consequently the benefits for the patient, go hand in hand I keep pace with technological evolution which is continually improving. Already now the average survival of patients with long-lasting Vad is around 5 years, compared to a wait of 6 months. This is obviously a statistical average, because everything depends on the specific conditions of each patient candidate for the implant. But there is no doubt that the more time passes, the more these data improve for everyone.”