MediaTek continues to be the leader in the mobile processor market in the second quarter, with 30% in units, but it loses distance with respect to Qualcomm and only manages to be third in revenue.

Selling more is not always synonymous with being a market leader because it also depends on who is able to capture the most value. And if not, tell Samsung, which sells more mobile phones than Apple but does not match the income of iPhones.

Something very similar happens among manufacturers of mobile processors, a market that continues to be dominated by the Taiwanese MediaTek in units but which has the American Qualcomm as the leader in value.

In the second quarter of 2023, MediaTek was the company that sold the most mobile chips in the world, with 30% market share, according to data published by analyst Counterpoint Research.

This represents a decrease compared to the previous quarter (33%) and 6 points drop compared to MediaTek’s result in the same period of the previous yearin which it controlled 36% of total chip shipments.

The historical data provides evidence that MediaTek is going through a more difficult time in sales than last year.

For the first time in more than 2 years, MediaTek’s main competitor is only one point behind in units, as Qualcomm sold 29% of mobile chips in the second quarter of 2023, with a growth of 2% compared to to last quarter and 3 points less than a year ago.

Behind is Apple and its own chips for iPhones, with 19% of the total units, while the Chinese Unisoc achieves one of the best results in its history and already covers 15% of the market. Samsung is fifth, with 7%, and the rest of the brands combined barely reach 1%.

Revenue benefits Qualcomm and Apple

However, the picture changes a lot if we take into account not who sold the most processors for smartphones but which brand earned the most for them. And there Qualcomm still has no rival.

The American company took over 40% of the value of the mobile chip market in the second quarter of 2023, with growth that owes a lot to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors and its presence in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Flip 5.

Behind Qualcomm is MediaTek Apple, which achieves 33% of total revenue of this part of the global semiconductor market, 24% less than the previous quarter due to seasonality (the second is always its weakest quarter in sales because in the third it launches its new iPhones).

The bronze medal goes to MediaTek. The Taiwanese company, leader in units, obtains 16% of the total turnover of the processor manufacturer sector, with a flat evolution compared to the previous quarter.

Behind, Samsung took 7% of the value in the second quarter, followed by Unisoc, with 3%, and Google, with 1%.

The main manufacturers and technologies on the market

Both Qualcomm, MediaTek, Apple and other chip brands only design their processors, but they are actually manufactured by other companies, commonly known as foundries.

Among these companies, the Taiwanese TSMC is the one that stands out the most, since it alone obtains 59% of the total income of the pure chip maker industry, according to Counterpoint data. Not in vain, it is the main manufacturer of chips from Qualcomm, Apple, MediaTek and Nvidia, among others, because it is a leader in the most advanced technologies on the market.

The second is Samsung, with 11% of the value, and is followed by foundries such as UMC (specialized in vehicle processors), GI, and China’s SMIC (acronym for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, one of Huawei’s main suppliers, among others). ).

Counterpoint Research’s analysis is interesting because it also takes into account what the main technologies in the markets are in terms of nodes or nanometers.

4 or 5 nanometer technology, one of the most advanced today, is the leader with 21% market shareand are followed by chips with 16, 14 or 12 nanometer processes, with 13% of units sold.

The next most common technologies are 7 or 6 nanometers (12%), 28 to 22 nanometers (12%) and finally 65 to 55 nanometers, the latter with uses other than electronic product chips.