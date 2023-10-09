An 88-inch television requires space, but if you have it, be prepared to get to see content even in 8K. The potential of the LG OLED88Z39LA is enormous and, accompanied by a good sound system, it can become the best purchase you have made in many years. The discount that MediaMarkt has covers VAT, but, in addition, LG is running a campaign for which it will reimburse you 2,000 euros. So there is a big savings!

Maximum image quality

LG has very good televisions in its catalog and it is common to find excellent screens to enjoy. In any case, this model has capacity and good feelings that leave these televisions at an even higher level. It does so with what can be considered the widest range of compatibility with video and sound formats that can be found on the market, offering 8K, Dolby Vision and HDR in all its other variants. To achieve that great image reproduction, an intelligent α9 8K Gen6 processor is used that includes artificial intelligence.

Its panel is exactly an 8K OLED evo model, which guarantees that the quality that LG provides in terms of the depth of black tones be even better in this case. This is how you can delight in cinema-worthy performance in any movie you watch, series or even sporting events whose resolution has been optimized to achieve the best visual impressions. LG says that, thanks to the processor mentioned above, users will have access to a new world of possibilities when playing content.

Analyzing the screen there are other aspects that stand out, such as that has improved its technology so much that no longer depends on the use of backlighting as was more common previously. Instead, what LG incorporates in this Smart TV model is a self-luminous pixel system with superior image quality. This has clear benefits on a daily basis, such as a much more realistic brightness level with better results, as well as what the brand defines as infinite contrast.

The best for video games

With an 88-inch screen you will have some of the best games you can imagine in your favorite gaming experiences. The manufacturer has adjusted the performance so much that it guarantees a latency time of only 0.1 ms, becoming a remarkable device so that, while you play, you can enjoy without equal. In addition, it has compatibility with AMD Freesync, nVidia G-sync and cloud gaming. When you play you will easily notice how much the television stands out and how it improves the viewing of all types of games. On the other hand, don’t forget that it has integration with the main tools used today, such as Alexa and Apple Home Kit.

Normally, this powerful Smart TV has a price of 22,999 euros, but by saving VAT with this MediaMarkt offer you will only pay 19,007.44 euros. However, before we told you that LG has a refund promotional campaign, which will allow recovering 2,000 euros, so, in the end, you will only pay 17,000 euros. You will have to use the link that appears on the MediaMarkt product sheet and remember to do it as soon as possible so that you do not miss the deadline for submitting the refund request.

At the beginning of this text we told you that a good sound system will be key for you to get the most out of everything. what the LG OLED88Z39LA offers you. Therefore, we recommend that you get the LG SN4 sound bar, which is also on sale. Also, so you don’t have to search, take a look at this Hama wall mount for televisions up to 90 inches.