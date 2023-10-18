Xiaomi is a brand that has made a name for itself in the world of technology, manufacturing quality devices at the best price. Smartphones, tablets, home automation and televisions that have nothing to envy other high-end brands. In this case we are talking about a Smart TV with 4K resolution which you can now buy with a great discount of 250 euros at Mediamarkt.

A Xiaomi QLED 4K TV at a very discounted price that will be perfect for watching all types of content with the best definition. 55 inches full of color that will make you enjoy afternoons of movies and sports.

Television Features

The Xiaomi QLED Q2 has quantum dot display technology that brings colors to life, which will offer you an unbeatable viewing experience with its 4K screen. billion colors. Furthermore, with its 4K resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, you will see the smallest details with incredible quality.

It also features MEMC technology, which brilliantly captures each frame, making viewing much smoother and clearer in faster-paced scenes. Not only that, it uses Dolby Vision IQ to intelligently adjust the screen to the room environment based on clarity, time of day and the content you’re watching to offer you the best experience at all times.

Beyond the image quality offered by this QLED 4K Smart TV, it promises immersive cinematic sound thanks to its compatibility with technology. Dolby Atmos y DTS:X. It promises perfect performance with high and low frequency sounds, offering a much clearer and more complete sound experience that will make you enjoy your movie sessions even more.

Furthermore, it has Built-in Google TVwhich will give you much more content in addition to your applications and subscriptions to watch in an organized way with recommendations of what you like with a very easy-to-access interface and with all types of content such as movies, series and programs.

Add a sound bar to your new TV

Complete your home theater with a Xiaomi sound bar that will turn your living room into a real cinema with its powerful sound bar and wireless subwoofer to enjoy the lowest sounds and get fully into your movies.

A 430-watt 3.1 bar that will make every corner of the room vibrate. In addition, it will allow you to connect it to your television with or without cable, which offers much more freedom to place the speakers where you like best. Compatible with DTS:X and Dolby Atmos sound, making it perfect to complement your new Smart TV.