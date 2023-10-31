In just under a month, one of the most anticipated sales moments of the year will take place. We talked, as it could not be otherwise, about Black Friday. Most establishments take advantage of that date, as well as some of the previous weeks, to offer big discounts in products of all kinds, including those related to video games.

Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise Console

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

However, there are times when we can see really attractive offers even before these dates arrive. Without going any further, MediaMarkt has now put one of the best offers of the year on the Nintendo Switch Litewith which thanks to the 20 euros discount that has been applied to its recommended sales price, we can now get in any of its colors at a price of 199.00 euros.

This is a fantastic opportunity for all those looking to have Nintendo’s latest platform in their homes, as long as they are aware that it is the portable model of the platform. Unlike the traditional and OLED models, this console has a fully united chassis, with no possibility of separating the console controls, offering a classic portable console experience.

The second most notable change, in addition to the absence of a joy-con, is its screen. In this case, the Nintendo Switch Lite offers a 5.5 inch panel, although it still maintains the resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Internally, the console has a hard drive 32GB storage, and is fully compatible with technologies such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth 4.1. Finally, it should be noted that its battery is 3,570 mAh, and is capable of offering a useful life of up to 7 hours on a single charge.

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. Twitter and Facebook.

Super offers available today

HP Victus 16-d1040ns Intel Core i7-12700H/32GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3060/16.1”

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB GDDR6

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Acer Nitro QG240YS3 23.8″ LED FullHD 180Hz FreeSync Premium

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide financial benefit to VidaExtra. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Image | Nintendo

In VidaExtra Selection | The price of PlayStation 5 plummets in this pack along with EA Sports FC 24, with a total discount of 100 euros for a limited time

In VidaExtra | The five best alternatives to the Steam Deck. Which one to buy? Tips and recommendations