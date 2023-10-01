When buying a Smart TV you don’t always choose the first one. There are all kinds of models that vary in price. However, there are times when offers like today’s make it very easy for you. Especially when the price drops like this and you are looking at a smart TV 65 inch 4K and LG LED screen.

It is not always so easy to find a good Smart TV, with a huge screen and that is of the latest generation at the price at which this LG television with the MediaMarkt promotion. With the out-of-store stock operation, you can get a new 65-inch television for your living room at the best price. Although this offer is available until October 2 at 9:00 a.m. If you want to know more, you’d better take a look at its most important features.

2023 LG Smart TV

The Smart TV LG 65UR80006LJ Not only does the price drop like never before at MediaMarkt, it also has everything so you can enjoy your favorite series and movies at home like never before. At first you are looking at a model from the 2023 range that comes with a 65 inch screen and a Direct LED backlit technology. In addition, to this we must add its Ultra HD 4K resolution quality with a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

Regarding the technologies with which this LG Smart TV is compatible, it must be taken into account that it is compatible with HDR, HDR10 Pro, HGiG y HLG. So it offers you more realistic images with the best possible quality. And its α5 4K Gen6 processor with AI can further improve image and audio quality, giving you an immersive experience.

And it is not every day that you will be able to find a model with these features and this huge screen for this price. On the other hand, regarding the connections What this smart TV offers you, keep in mind that it comes with WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, three HDMI 2.0 inputs and two USB 2.0 Type A ports.

65 inches for 250 euros less

If you are also concerned about sound, this particular LG model will not disappoint you. This Smart TV has two speakers with a power of 20 W that also comes with Dolby Digital Plus sound. So the audio will be even better than your old smart TV. Every time you watch a movie, it will seem like you are in a movie theater.

You should also point out the software it has. In this case, it comes with the webOS23 operating system, which gives you the possibility of downloading all kinds of applications, as well as compatibility with Apple Home Kit, Alexa, the Google Assistant and ThinQ.

And as for the price, it is another of the most important points of this model. Especially because drops more than 250 euros at MediaMarkt with this temporary store promotion. If previously this 65-inch and 4K model cost you up to 846 euros. Right now you can get this television for 596 euros. A bargain that won’t be around forever.