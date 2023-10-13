LG is one of the brands that is at the top of the list as television manufacturers. You have always offered the best performance and we know that yours are screens that achieve the best results. Therefore, finding the 65-inch LG OLED65C35LA with such a good offer has been something that has made us go for it. The discount that MediaMarkt offers you is immediate and the one from LG is obtained later very easily. Then we explain what you have to do to receive it.

Smart TV with AI for image and sound

LG proposes a new television that provides the best 4K OLED performance and is updated with the latest features most in demand in this type of equipment. The company, for example, introduces the 4K a9 Gen6 processor, which is equipped with artificial intelligence, which is used to improve both image and sound quality. This AI loaded into the television adjusts and optimizes all the screen parameters so that you are constantly enjoying performance that is unsurpassed.

One of the missions that LG had with this model was to ensure that users enjoyed the most cinematic experience possible. For this, not only is AI present, but compatibility with the best technology has been incorporated, like Dolby Vision in picture and Dolby Atmos in sound. That is what, according to the manufacturer, makes users have something very similar to what it means to be in the movie theater in the comfort of their home.

In addition to this, the image quality is also raised to a higher level through the Brightness Booster system, which increases the brightness percentage compared to other models from the company considerably by 20%. AI itself also enters the brightness improvement, with which the Korean brand makes sure to continue breaking down barriers when it comes to offering the purest black to users. In practice, it is an improvement that guarantees that qualitative leap that the best televisions need to surprise even those who have tried previous advanced models.

A design that causes a sensation

LG designers wanted this television model to be able to camouflage itself in any type of environment regardless of the decoration, colors or style. To achieve this, one of the things they have worked hard on has been to make the screen so ultra-thin that it has very small dimensions, which gives it a high volume of elegance. The minimalist design looks fabulous, especially if you plan to hang it on the wall and want it to blend well with the atmosphere of the room where you have it. When you plug it in, the television will remain completely within the environment and you can just enjoy it without worrying about whether it looks good or bad. At that moment you will see that, for example, it has many functions for video games as you can see in the following photo.

The normal price for this television at MediaMarkt is 2,599 euros, but they have given it a 19% discount and it is only 2,099 euros, so you are saving a hefty 500 euros. However, as we told you before, there is an additional proposal from LG. What they offer you is a refund of 200 euros which you can access by following the link on the MediaMarkt website itself. It is very easy to request, requiring the purchase receipt and little else, so you can get extra money that will be great for you. Of course, this LG promotion will only be available until October 24.

Likewise, LG recommends that users of this Smart TV get the SC9S sound bar, which allows get the most out of the screen and reproduce its contents taking advantage of all its sound capacity. The best thing is that by purchasing this sound bar, you will receive a 50% discount. You might also be interested in getting the LG MR23GN remote control, one of the best models designed by this manufacturer.