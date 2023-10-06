A few weeks ago, our colleagues at Meristation were the focus of a controversy and a string of trolls, after they gave Starfield a 5.8 out of 10 rating, despite other media giving it 10/10 or even 7/10 ratings. 10, by those less amazed by Bethesda’s RPG. And now, they are the focus of new ridicule, since Xbox apparently did not send them a review copy to publish their impressions of Forza Motosport.

Car racing simulation game that is officially launched on October 10, with early access that started this Thursday the 5th, but many media outlets were already playing for more than a week, publishing their reviews since October 4. Something that Meristation didn’t do and that many Xbox fans realized, so they started trolling them again for that.

Starting with a player who created an image with a fake review of that Spanish site, mocking the headline they used to accompany their review of Starfield. In the capture that published on Twitter/x, you can see the false headline “Forza Motorsport: It is still a car game”, paraphrasing that of the Starfield review, titled “Analysis of Starfield, a game lost in its universe”.

And furthermore, fans have begun to make fun of the supposed Xbox “blacklist” that Meristation would have entered after its 5.8 rating for Starfield, saying: Meristation has run out of copy to review Forza Motorsport! Is it because of the ridiculous 5.8 they gave Starfield (a perfect game in its genre)? Excellent decision by Microsoft” or sharing memes saying: “Meristation analyst waiting for the Forza Motorsport code to arrive.”

Theory that was born mainly from a video by the popular and controversial YouTuber Sasel, who uploaded a video titled “XBOX SENDS SHIT 4 TO MERISTATION AND DOES NOT GIVE IT A COPY OF FORZA MOTORSPORT AT 5.8”, where within his particular style , comments on this alleged snub from the company to Meristation.

