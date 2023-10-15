Suara.com – The news of Aaliyah Massaid and Tariq Halilintar’s closeness has attracted the attention of many people, including Reza Artamevia’s mother. During a podcast with Nagita Slavina, Reza Artamevia admitted that he was compatible with Tariq Halilintar.

“We’ve actually met this one (Thariq Halilintar). You’ve watched me, meaning you came to my show too. Yes, you know, it’s a good match, just bismillah,” said Reza Artamevia on YouTube Bund Lifetainment, Friday (13 /10/2023).

Not only that, he also doesn’t have a problem if Aaliyah Massaid decides to marry young. Moreover, Aaliyah Massaid really has the dream of marrying young. In fact, Reza Artamevia himself had predicted that his daughter would marry before her older sister, Zahwa.

He also will not refuse if Aaliyah Massaid marries at a young age. According to Reza Artamevia, if he is close to a soul mate, he will allow Aaliyah Massaid to marry young.

“If marriage is all God’s prerogative, so I never do, I return everything according to religious sharia. “It should be easier for grown-up children to meet someone good,” said Reza Artamevia.

Many people dream of getting married young. However, getting married young is not all easy. The reason is, marrying young will have positive and negative impacts experienced by the couple.

According to Identity Magazine, here are some of the positive and negative impacts of getting married at a young age.

Positive

1. Shared habits

Marrying young will get the couple used to being together. By marrying young, couples can create mutually agreed habits. This will really help both of them understand each other’s habits.

2. The age gap with children is close

Marrying young will make couples have children quickly. This will make the age gap between parents and children not so far away. That way, parents are also still young when their children grow up.

3. Planning a future together

By marrying young, couples can prepare various plans for their future. Couples can build a career together. Apart from that, couple households can also be built together.

4. There is no pressure to have children

Apart from having children who are not too far apart in age, this can also happen the other way around. This means that the couple has no demands to be able to have children immediately. Because both of them are still young, the couple can both focus on their career and household first rather than having children.

Negative

1. Not yet mature

When a couple marries young, sometimes they are not yet fully emotionally mature. This makes young couples often fight because they are carried away by their respective egos. On the other hand, being young makes it difficult for partners to be responsible for their duties. This will often cause problems for young couples’ households.

2. Not yet financially prosperous

Young couples also often experience financial constraints. This is because both of them are financially unstable. Therefore, young couples often experience financial problems.

3. Missing youth

Those who marry young often miss out on fun times with their friends. The reason is, at a young age they can try various activities, careers, or fun things. However, because they married young, the couple could not enjoy this.