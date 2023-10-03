Without a doubt, the first decade of the new millennium was full of memorable films that, regardless of their good or bad quality, are already part of popular culture. One of them is Mean Girls, known in Mexico and Latin America as Chicas Pesadas. Are you a fan of this production? In that case, you’re in luck.

Fans of the film starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams know very well that today, October 3, is a very special date that serves as a pretext to remember this project and its legacy. Every year, users share memes and posts to commemorate one of the most memorable scenes.

Paramount Pictures is aware of this invented holiday, so this year they decided to celebrate it in a big way with the entire community. Specifically, it allowed fans to watch the classic teen comedy completely free.

How to watch Mean Girls for free and officially?

Do you remember the time when users uploaded series or movies to YouTube in multiple parts due to the platform’s length limitations? It seems that Paramount did, as it used a very similar format to share the film on social networks.

We say this because you can now enjoy Mean Girls totally free through TikTok. The company used the franchise’s official account to upload the entire film, although it is divided into 23 parts. It is unknown if it will remain forever on the popular short video platform, so it is best to enjoy it before it is too late.

Although TikTok is far from the most convenient way to enjoy a feature film, Paramount Pictures’ initiative demonstrates the reach and popularity of this booming social network, which is making its way through the entertainment industry.

Will you dare to watch Mean Girls on TikTok?

Why is Mean Girls Day celebrated on October 3?

Now, why did the tradition of celebrating the film arise? The reason is extremely simple and goes back to one of the most memorable and comical moments.

Specifically, fans celebrate Mean Girls Day in commemoration of the scene in which Aaron Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennet, asks Lindsay Lohan’s character what day it is. The latter answers that it is October 3.

For some reason, that sequence resonated with the community and since the film’s premiere in that distant 2004 it became a kind of joke. And with the rise of social networks and the internet, it is already a meme.

But tell us, are you a fan of this movie? Let us read you in the comments.

