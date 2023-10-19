In 2014, the original installment of Five Nights at Freddy’s became a mass phenomenon and captivated thousands of players. The franchise grew and conquered gaming, but will it have the same impact in theaters? His first live-action film is very close, and everything seems to indicate that it will be a success at the box office.

Certainly, Scott Cawthon’s work has an immense mythology that unfolds in sequels, spin-offs, novels and other media. Precisely, the story and the characters were key for the horror franchise to become one of the most important of the last decade.

It’s easy to argue that fearsome animatronics are already part of popular culture, but can they conquer the cinema? It’s impossible to know, but 2 screenwriters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe believe that the saga has immense potential on the big screen.

MCU Writers Think Hollywood Is Underestimating Five Nights at Freddy’s Scope

Zack Stentz, who wrote the first live-action Thor film in 2011, took to his personal Twitter account to talk about the next FNAF film that will hit theaters at the end of October. In his opinion, he believes that the brand is very important for younger audiences, so it could be a cinematic event similar to one of Illumination’s most popular films: The Minions.

“I don’t think most of Hollywood understands how important the Five Nights at Freddy’s brand is to zoomers and the Alpha generation. “If it becomes a big event to attend (in theaters) like the latest Minions movie, it could be absolutely huge,” said the screenwriter, who later deleted his post.

Robert Cargill, writer of the first Doctor Strange film for the MCU and screenwriter of The Black Phone, joined the conversation and shared a similar opinion. Specifically, he highlights that the franchise created by Scott Cawthon has a very extensive lore, which will allow many feature films to be made.

“Studios have no idea how many books and games there are. “Blum could make (movies) for years without the need to reboot, update or create new material,” the screenwriter noted.

Five Nights at Freddy’s has a lot of material to cut from, says MCU writer

Will the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie be a success at the box office?

Although the franchise has a lot of potential, what will really matter is the box office receipts that the film starring Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard achieves at its premiere and in the following weeks. Luckily, it seems we are facing success.

The first predictions at the box office are very encouraging, but the interesting thing is that the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has already recovered its production cost without even being released in theaters. In this way, it is easy to think that a sequel could happen sooner or later.

Will FNAF be able to leave its mark on the film industry?

But tell us, are you excited about this movie? Let us read you in the comments.

