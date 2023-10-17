After Jaguar, McLaren also unveiled its new livery for the 2024 Formula E season on Tuesday. Although the color scheme essentially follows the lines of the last world championship, the new color loses the blue in favor of a greater presence of orange and black which predominate on the car which will try to climb up the rankings next year.

Although the team has its roots in the team that Mercedes had created and which had won the title in 2021 and 2022, the 2024 championship will represent McLaren’s second year of participation in the electric series. In their first year in Formula E, the Woking team finished eighth in the general team classification, with two pole positions and a third place in the race as their best finish.

Defending the McLaren colors will be Jake Hughes, confirmed for a second season after having performed well on his debut, especially in qualifying, alongside the newly arrived Sam Bird, who will replace René Rast. The Englishman, coming from Jaguar, is a veteran of the series and during his career in Formula E he achieved eleven victories, twenty-six podiums and six pole positions. It is, therefore, an entirely British duo made up of a driver with great experience behind him and a young talent still to be refined.

McLaren FE Team livery

Photo by: McLaren

The goal for the new season is undoubtedly to capitalize on the first year’s experience with the Gen 3 and improve on the eighth place obtained in 2023, in which it finished immediately behind its partner team Nissan. In fact, it is the Japanese company that supplied McLaren with the e-4ORCE 04, the single-seater, including Powertrain and related systems, which debuted in the last world championship.

“As we prepare to compete in our second season in Formula E, we are taking advantage of everything we learned in Season 9. We are constantly evolving as a team and this livery represents that. I can’t wait to see the car in this new livery on track in all the iconic locations we will visit in Season 10,” explained Ian James, Team Principal of the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team. In fact, during the next championship, Formula E will make stops in numerous cities around the world, including the evocative Tokyo ePrix, making its debut in the totally electric world championship.

The British team’s 2024 will kick off next week, when all the teams will take to the track in Valencia for the collective tests preceding the first official event on the calendar, the Mexico City ePrix, which will take place on January 13th .

McLaren FE Team livery

Photo by: McLaren

Read also: