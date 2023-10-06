McLaren has reached an agreement with United Autosports to apply for entry to the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The British manufacturer aims to return to action in the top endurance series and, above all, at the 24h of Le Mans, won surprisingly in 1995 on its debut with the F1 GTR.

With the elimination of the LMP2 Class, United Autosports was looking for a brand to collaborate with, also with a view to a possible future commitment in Hypercar, and with McLaren it can start by fielding the renewed 720S GT3 Evo in the newly created LMGT3 category.

An agreement also born thanks to the dual commitment of Zak Brown, who holds roles in both McLaren and United, of which he is co-owner, and who has never hidden the English brand’s desire to land among the prototypes in the future with an LMDh , even if at the moment everything is still in flux.

“Motorsport remains a key part of McLaren’s strategy for the future of performance, and we have long seen the WEC as a natural choice to demonstrate the performance capabilities of our cars,” highlighted Michael Leiters, head of McLaren Automotive.

“This includes a return to Le Mans, which is an intrinsic part of our enduring motorsport success. We have chosen United Autosports, who we believe shares our passion for GT endurance racing and the McLaren brand and who, like us, has a of successes”.

“We hope that United’s entry will be accepted and we look forward to competing with our rivals in the WEC from 2024.”

#59 Kokusai Kaihatsu Racing McLaren F1 GTR: Yannick Dalmas

Photo by: Sutton Images

This last phase is very important because it reiterates the situation once again. Manufacturers already present in Hypercar can register as a priority in the LMGT3 Class, but at the moment it is not yet clear how many there are and who intends to bring a couple of GT3s to the track.

Ferrari, Porsche, Corvette (through Cadillac/General Motors) and Lamborghini are among these, Toyota is developing the GT3 which could be signed by Lexus, while Aston Martin will update the current Vantage awaiting the arrival of the Valkyrie LMH, but for now the FIA ​​and ACO have not communicated how many seats in LMGT3 will actually be available.

“This is a very important project for McLaren as it returns to Le Mans, so we are extremely proud to have been chosen as the team to represent McLaren in LMGT3,” says Richard Dean, head of United Autosports.

“United’s experience at Le Mans and the WEC will be invaluable, but we know this is a serious competition and we are ready for the challenge.”