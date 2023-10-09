A new world record was set at the 2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix. And no, it wasn’t obtained from Red Bull. Indeed, the Milton Keynes team saw its lead vanish because, or thanks to, McLaren.

Andrea Stella’s team signed the fastest pit stop in history since they are counted in terms of time in their duration. The Woking mechanics were the protagonists of a masterful pit stop for Lando Norris’ MCL60 during the Qatar Grand Prix.

1″80. This is the time it took to put Lando Norris back in the fast lane and allow him to gain the track again. A time less than two blinks made simultaneously. An execution bordering on perfection in which the work of 19 mechanical is carried out simultaneously.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

During the winter and in the days preceding the start of the race weekends, all the teams train to arrive well prepared to make increasingly rapid stops, aware that stops have a capital importance in the economy of races where they count more and more tenths and hundredths of a second.

The new world record signed by McLaren sweeps away the previous one, set by Red Bull at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix when Max Verstappen had his tires changed in 1″82, therefore two hundredths more than the new reference.

Before being displaced from the top of the special ranking, Red Bull also had the second best record signed in 2020 on two occasions. that is, at the Portuguese Grand Prix (Portimao) with Alexander Albon and at the Russian Grand Prix with Max Verstappen. In both cases it took the mechanics 1″86 to complete the operations. The same goes for the third record, again by Red Bull, with Max Verstappen at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with 1″88, a symptom of how much the Austro- British man seeks perfection in every aspect.

Record-breaking pit stops in F1: the general classification

Position Season Driver Team Time Grand Prix 1 2023 Lando Norris McLaren 1”80 Qatar 2 2019 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1”82 Brazil 3 2020 Max Verstappen – Alexander Albon Red Bull Racing 1”86 Portugal – Russia 4 2021 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1”88 Hungary 5 2016 Felipe Massa Williams 1”92 Europe (Azerbaijan) 6 2018 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1”97 Brazil 7 2022 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1”98 Mexico 8 2017 Felipe Massa Williams 2”02 Great Britain 9 2015 Daniil Kvyat Red Bull Racing 2”10 Italy (Monza)

From 2015 to today, i.e. from the year in which the DHL Award was established for the team that makes the most fast pit stops in a single season, it has been Red Bull that has achieved success several times as far as teams with 5 consecutive successes: from 2018 to 2022 inclusive. One success each for Ferrari, Williams and Mercedes.

DHL Fastest pit stop Award – Overall ranking

Stagione

Vincitore

Pit stop veloci

Punti

2015

Ferrari

7

N.D.

2016

Williams

14

N.D.

2017

Mercedes

6

472

2018

Red Bull Racing

5

466

2019

Red Bull Racing

9

504

2020

Red Bull Racing

15

555

2021

Red Bull Racing

13

569

2022

Red Bull Racing

10

536