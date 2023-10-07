McLaren’s success was in the air. A Sprint race is not a Grand Prix, but it is still the thing that most resembles it. We could talk about a technical miracle, but they don’t exist in Formula 1, and to transform a car that struggled to get out of Q1 in the first part of the season into a single-seater capable of fighting at the top requires a lot of work and in the right direction.

In Lusail, McLaren capitalized best on the choice to start with the right tires (mediums) and an impeccable race from Oscar Piastri, able to show off the coolness of a veteran after the pole position achieved in the afternoon.

The start from first position was perfect, then Piastri had to surrender to an attack from George Russell, who was faster in the early stages of the race thanks to the soft tyres. Oscar did not lose heart, he waited for the right moment and after the second safety car (of the three in total) he regained the lead. In the final laps he also repelled Verstappen’s attack, responding time after time until the checkered flag. “He achieved victory before me”, commented Lando Norris sportingly, even if in the end it is a success that will not be archived among the winners of Grand Prix.

“It wasn’t easy to keep our nerves – commented team principal Andrea Stella – we knew that our race would be a bit tiring in the first laps, we had to stay calm, because we already knew that these soft games would lose performance. Oscar always has a very calm approach, and he completed an extraordinary job. He was very fast in qualifying, taking pole position, and drove an excellent race. I would say an excellent Saturday, for him, for Lando and for the whole team.”

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, first and third respectively in the Sprint Race, celebrate in Lusail

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren is happy. He knows he still has a long way to go, but on the driver front the Piastri-Norris pairing is a sure thing in the long term. The dispute in the summer of 2022 was quite surprising, with Alpine and McLaren ready to compete for a driver who had not yet contested a single Grand Prix, but after a year the reason for the dispute has emerged clearly.

Piastri is not a young man with good hopes, but a reality now under everyone’s eyes. He is obviously still in the learning phase, overall Norris’ performance today remains superior, but he is forging ahead, growing race after race. First and third place secured McLaren fourteen points, closing the gap to Aston Martin in the Constructors’ standings to thirty-six points. After the Austrian Grand Prix last July the gap separating the two teams was 146 points, and in this case the numbers say a lot.

