Over the years, McLaren’s youth talent program has brought numerous drivers into the top flight. Undoubtedly the most famous name is that of Lewis Hamilton, who made his debut directly in the top flight directly with the Woking team way back in 2007.

From that moment on, other drivers have passed through the ranks of the British team, such as Kevin Magnussen in 2014, Stoffel Vandoorne in 2018 and, lastly, Lando Norris in 2019. However, the McLaren Academy is continuously expansion and, over the years, it has restructured its activities, also expanding to IndyCar, Formula E and Extreme E, providing numerous outlet opportunities.

Current drivers on the program include Pato O’Ward, Ryo Hirakawa and Ugo Ugochukwu, with the latter still fighting for the title in Italian Formula 4 with Sztuka Kacper and Arvid Lindblad (Red Bull Academy).

Gabriel Bortoleto, Andrea Stella, McLaren, Emanuele Pirro, Director, McLaren Driver Development programme

Photo by: McLaren

The latest news is the announcement on Thursday of the arrival of Gabriel Bortoleto, who thus becomes part of the Woking program after having won the Formula 3 title during the season which ended last month in Monza. The 18-year-old Brazilian will work under the guidance of former McLaren test driver, Formula 1 driver and Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro, who was appointed head of the Academy last April.

After years spent on karts, Bortoleto made his debut on a single-seater in 2020 in the Italian F4 Championship, where he won the Monza and Mugello races. He then moved up to the regional Formula Alpine Championship for 2021/22, before gaining a seat in Formula 3 with Trident, a category in which he won on his debut.

Alongside Bortoleto, McLaren also announced that it has signed a one-year option for Italian Formula 4 driver Brando Badoer, the son of former Formula 1 driver and Prancing Horse test driver Luca Badoer. Brando, who also started the Ferrari Driver Academy Scouting Camp in 2022, will be evaluated by the team over the next year as an optioned driver, with the possibility of entering the program full-time at the end of the probationary period.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Trident

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

“I am delighted to welcome Gabriel to the McLaren Driver Development programme. I have known him well since the beginning of his motorsport career and he has everything it takes to become a star both on and off the track. Furthermore, he adapts very well to our team culture at McLaren. I look forward to working with Gabriel and helping him grow in his driving career. I also look forward to working with Brando Badoer, who we have signed as an option driver, as we continue to evaluate him over the course next year. “They join our ranks of talented drivers with whom we will work on their individual development, in order to give them the tools necessary to progress in their careers,” explained program manager, Emanuele Pirro.

“I am thrilled to be part of the McLaren Driver Development programme. I am grateful to McLaren and Emanuele for giving me this opportunity. I have already been to the MTC (the McLaren Technology Centre) for a tour and to meet the team, an experience really enjoyable. I can’t wait to continue working on my development alongside a great team”, commented Bortoleto.

