Alongside the growth of the car during this championship, at McLaren there is also the progress of Oscar Piastri, a young talent making his debut in the category but on whom attention has been focused given his palmares in the preparatory series where he won titles. sequentially.

After missing out on his first overall podium at Silverstone, where he was also penalized by a Safety Car that came on at the wrong time, Piastri won his first trophy in the sprint of the Belgian GP in the wet, repeating himself in the race later in Japan. However, his first successes arrived over the weekend in Qatar, with the pole and the success achieved on Saturday in Lusail, a day dedicated to Sprint events.

In McLaren they are aware that the good of the team comes first of all, especially now that there are objectives at stake, such as the comeback on Aston Martin and many possible podiums still on the horizon, which is why even on the team orders there is a clear policy. However, Andrea Stella also explained his choice to listen to the opinion of the riders before imposing any decision, in order to better understand the situation. A practice that generally also happens in other teams, in which the driver is asked how much margin he still has available, while in other situations certain choices are made before the race.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

During the last GP in Qatar, the Woking team preferred to apply team order, keeping Norris behind his teammate, despite the Briton having expressed some doubts about the team choice. Initially Norris seemed a little frustrated by the team’s decision, especially because he thought he had potentially superior pace on his side. Speaking about this situation, the McLaren team principal revealed that there is an internal code of conduct that requires maximum sincerity in the event of team orders.

“As for the message you heard, I would say that it is part of our protocol,” explained Stella, when asked by Motorsport.com about Norris’ radio message, who asked why the strategists had decided to keep the positions unchanged .

“When we give pilots an instruction, we tell them to challenge us because we want to make sure we understand their point of view. So: ‘challenge us, tell us exactly what you think’. We will re-evaluate the situation and get back to you. But when we get back to you (to give directions), respect that. And that’s exactly what happened, and that’s what you heard. We ask the drivers to challenge us.”

“Lando himself knows that Oscar is a unique talent, you don’t see talents of this type every day in Formula 1. So he is an absolute reference, even if he is a rookie and sometimes Lando knows that he sets very high goals. But if you are a champion like Lando, you have to take it from a positive point of view because it gives you a lot of information to continue improving. There is no champion in the world, in any sport, who wins everything. For a driver it is faster in every corner, faster every lap, faster every session… Maybe Max this year, but he’s pretty great. To me Lando sees this as a bit of discomfort, but it’s the discomfort you need to become the best, in a way. It’s a curse and a blessing to be a champion.”

Lando Norris, McLaren, 3rd position, Rea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1st position, celebrate after winning the Sprint race

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Although McLaren had recently stated that it did not want to get into the habit of imposing team orders on drivers, Stella felt that this decision was justified in Qatar. Concerns relating to the tires and possible scenarios pushed the team to be cautious, also because the double podium obtained on the track represented a particularly important result in terms of manufacturers.

“In the past we were in a situation where, let’s not forget, Lando was in fourth position and a few laps from the end he had a tire problem and ended up in ninth position. So we don’t want to take that risk,” explained Stella speaking referring to what happened in 2021 during the Lusail race, in which several drivers were forced to stop due to punctures or similar problems.

“You don’t want to get drivers to push and then get a penalty for exceeding the track limits. As soon as you tell them to push, they use the curbs, because it makes the lap much faster, so we recommended staying away from the curbs and to think about bringing the points home.”

“Both drivers understood this very well and Lando was very happy on the return lap, and complimented the team. It’s a strong point that our drivers help us manage the situation in such a proactive and constructive way “.

Read also: