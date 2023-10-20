The Juventus player made some statements about Christian Pulisic, his friend and next opponent in the championship

Weston McKennieJuventus midfielder, made some statements to DAZN about his friend and teammate of the USA national team Christian Pulisic. The two will be rivals in Sunday’s match between Milan and Juve, scheduled at San Siro at 8.45pm.

On comrade Pulisic

“I have been playing with Pulisic since I was 13 even though we have always been in rival teams at clubs, me at Schalke, him at Dortmund, now Milan and Juve… We had a match on Thanksgiving Day and our families were in town for a couple of days before the match. We went to dinner together and took a photo, at which point everyone wanted to kill us. I just thought this was an American holiday and you spend it with friends and family.”

