Customers are at a McDonalds restaurant in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – The announcement by fast food giant McDonald’s in Israel of free meals for Israeli troops sparked retaliation from many of the chain’s subsidiaries in Arab countries for the Palestinian cause on Saturday (14/10/2023).

The news was revealed in a number of posts on make donations to the Palestinian cause.

Franchisees in Arab countries emphasize that every McDonald’s business in one country does not depend on operators in other countries.

McDonald’s Oman revealed it was donating USD 100,000 “to relief efforts for the people of Gaza” in a post on X on Saturday, reported by RT.

McDonald’s Oman also reminds customers that it is completely independent of its Israeli partners and each makes decisions, both political and otherwise, without first consulting the global McDonald’s Corporation which is supposed to distance itself from politics.

McDonald’s subsidiary in Saudi Arabia revealed it had donated 2 million riyals (USD 533,000) to Gaza, in a post on X.

They included a statement clarifying the company is owned and operated by Saudi Arabia, and is not responsible for “what other franchise owners do outside our borders.”

In an Instagram post on Saturday, McDonald’s UAE pledged 1 million AED (USD272,000) to the Emirates Red Crescent’s “Tarahum for Gaza” aid campaign, and added a similar statement about local ownership.

McDonald’s operations in Turkey reportedly donated $1 million to “war victims” in Gaza, while franchisees in Kuwait said they donated $250,000 to the local Red Crescent Society.